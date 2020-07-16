CSU athletes honored by SIAC

WILBERFORCE — Central State University was well-represented on the 2019-20 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Commissioner’s All-Academic Team.

The team, which honors athletes for maintaining at least a 3.0 or better cumulative grade-point average throughout the 2019-20 academic year, includes 51 CSU athletes.

Football: Isaiah Smith; Elijah Slaughter; Torry Johnson; Robert Corbin;Kwantay Stanley; Darius Thomas; Calvon McCellan; Devin Kenerson; Bryan Battle; Darrin Brown; Tyree Roberson; and Dalane Brown.

Women’s track and field/cross country: Deja Campbell; Madison Young; Tylar Lightbourn; Jewel Rollins; Danielle Rodgers; Jordan Saffold; Jordan Rollins; Denisha Cartwright; Ayanna O’Neal; and Krystal Mitchell.

Volleyball: Kayla Adams; Diamond Lester; Tyra Barber; Akaila Howard; Yamiah Lyons; Deja Clark; Amaya Howard; Desiree Howard; and Jade Simmons.

Men’s basketball: Willie Jackson; Alex Dotson; Keandre Graves; Quinton Glaspie; Jovon Jones; Tom Johnson; and Theo Howard.

Men’s track and field/cross country: Isreal Williamson; David Williams; Emmitt Higgins; Omavi Hamilton; Hezekiah Reid; Damatrius Alexander; and Marcus Palmore.

Women’s basketball: Ternaecia Ashley; Alexus Shirrells; Tamara Olverson; Andrew Bowleg; Takyra Gilbert; and Sandra Guilford.

In addition to the SIAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team selections, Campbell, Jackson, Lightbourn, Rollins, and Young appeared on their respective sport’s All-SIAC Academic Team.

Student-athletes with a 3.2 or higher were considered for all-academic team honors. The number of student-athletes selected in each sport is determined by the number of positions or events involved in the sport of participation.