WSU men’s hoops team honored

FAIRBORN — For the third consecutive season, the Wright State men’s basketball program has been honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) with a Team Academic Excellence Award, the association announced Thursday.

The award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season.

“We are honored to receive the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for the third consecutive year,” head coach Scott Nagy said. “We are proud of our guys for succeeding in the classroom and we have reached the point where this is the expectation of our program.”

In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade-point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the 2019-20 season.

Created by the NABC Committee on Academics, the 2019-20 awards represent the NABC’s eighth year of the recognizing top teams.

Thursday’s announcement continued a string of good news for the Raiders.

On Wednesday, Loudon Love and Andy Neff were named to the NABC Honors Court, which recognizes juniors or seniors that have been at their current institution for at least one year while holding a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year.

The Raiders won 25 games in 2019-20, setting a record for most wins in a regular season in the Division I-era.