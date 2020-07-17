Horizon League delays start of fall sports

FAIRBORN — The Horizon League announced Thursday that fall sports (championship and non-championship) will not begin on time and will not commence until at least Oct. 1.

In a release, the league said the decision — made by the Horizon League Council — allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols uphold the council’s principle of safety and can be reasonably implemented.

The delay in competition includes all exhibition, league and non-league contests in all sports. Decisions related to training and practice will be left to members’ discretion.

Rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons will be determined by each school.

“Wright State Athletics remains committed to the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans as our top priority,” according to a statement from the university. “While many uncertainties still exist, today’s decision by the Horizon League provides the opportunity to adjust as needed based on the most up-to-date information.”

The Horizon League’s Council will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, and will evaluate fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, league officials said. The council will continue to be guided by its top priority: the health, safety and well-being of its student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

The Horizon League Council consists of the 12 member institutions’ athletic directors, chairpersons of the Senior Woman’s Administrators and Faculty Athletic Representatives and a student-athlete.