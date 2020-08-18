Area drivers tame Shady Bowl

Tyler Mahaffey of Beavercreek won the 100 lap enduro feature. Shown in the picture with Mahaffey is his mother, Cheri, and brother, Dallas.
Submitted photos
Xenia resident Scott Drake won his first Pines Home Solutions Thunder Car feature at Shady Bowl Speedway in DeGraff. Drake was also the fast qualifier in 15.876.
