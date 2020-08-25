Baker’s dozen for Xenia in soccer win

XENIA — Members of the Xenia girls soccer team showed little signs of rust in their season opener Monday night despite a long coronavirus-forced layoff.

Seven players scored and five had assists in a 13-0 win over Miami Valley League foe West Carrollton at Doug Adams Stadium. Granted West Carrollton didn’t win a game last year and only had a couple subs on the bench, it was still good win for the Bucs.

“It’s big because it’s the first game back,” Coach Jim Lamb said. “They haven’t played since March. Just to get that first game under their belt is big.”

Xenia built a 5-0 halftime lead and then scored eight more in the second half, barely allowing the ball out of the West Carrollton side of the field.

The Bucs also notched nine assists and scored on a couple of nice set pieces.

“At times we passed the ball really well,” Lamb said, adding that the “first touch” was much improved in the second half. That helped set up more of an offensive attack. Xenia had about a half dozen legitimate scoring chances that just missed.

Junior Alayna Vela and freshman Annie Stratton each had three goals and two assists, while senior Chloe Castonguay had two goals and two assists. Junior Mya Dyamond had two goals, sophomore Mya Brakeall had a goal and two assists, sophomore Alia Donofio had a goal and an assist, and junior Eliza Gregory had a goal.

Xenia, which was 9-8-1 last season, returns a good chunk of last year’s team, losing just six seniors and four starters. The junior class has two years of varsity experience, and Lamb is expecting contribution of some freshmen — such as Stratton — as well.

“I think we have a good group coming back,” he said.

The Bucs host Tippecanoe Thursday and visit Troy Monday, Aug. 31. The Bucs then visit Piqua Wednesday, Sept. 2 before hosting Sidney Thursday, Sept. 10.

