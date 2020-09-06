Friday football in Fairborn

Junior defensive back Caelan Bush knocks the ball away during first half action.

Fairborn senior quarterback Patrick Parrish runs 69 yards for a first-half touchdown and a 17-6 lead Friday.

Photos by Charles Caperton | Greene County News

Fairborn senior running back Hunter Warner runs for a first down during first-half action against West Carrollton Friday. Fairborn led 38-32 after three quarters. The game did not end in time for this edition. Check Tuesday’s Greene County News papers for a complete wrap-up.

Senior Noah Johnson waits for a block as he runs for a first down Friday.