Bellbrook stays perfect with OT win

XENIA — There was an instant classic in Germantown Friday as a pair of Southwestern Buckeye League rivals played regularly for the last time.

Bellbrook — which was ranked No. 2 in the Division-III state poll released Tuesday — outlasted Valley View, 28-21, in overtime in a game that will help decide the final Southwestern Division champ. The SWBL is realigning next season and will have Bellbrook (East) and Valley View (West) in separate divisions.

Junior Seth Borondy scored on a 6-yard run in overtime and then held off the Spartans to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the SWBL. Valley View jumped out in front, 7-0, but a 27-yard pass from Alex Westbrock to Taylor Jordan tied it. The Golden Eagles then took a 14-7 lead after one quarter on a 24-yard pass from Westbrock to Ethan Fryman.

An 86-yard scoop and score from Alex Petry gave Bellbrook a 21-7 lead before the Spartans stormed back to tied it at 21-all after a 7-yard TD run in the third quarter and a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Westbrock completed seven of 15 passes for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jonah Atchison led the balanced ground game with nine carries for 72 yards, while Borondy carried 21 times for 69 yards. Westbrock had six carries for 29 yards.

Jordan caught three passes for 42 yards, while Fryman had two catches for 45 yards. Borondy had one catch for 25 yards.

Bellbrook — which was just two points behind No. 1 Chardon — is at Eaton Friday.

Stebbins 26, Xenia 23

Deadlines didn’t allow the inclusion of stats in Saturday’s game report. The 0-3 Bucs had 159 total yards, all on the ground.

Ramon Browder carried 18 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Tremell Wright added four carries for 39 yards and a score.

Jamell Smith had 12 tackles, while Wright added 11 and Zack Gaither nine to go with 1.5 sacks. Ryon Foubert and Isaiah Goodrum each had eight. Isaiah Hoyt had 1.5 sacks. Foubert and Lukaya Laki each had a half of a sack.

Xenia hosts Sidney Friday.

Northmont 42, Beavercreek 8

The Thunderbolts scored twice in each of the first three quarters to cruise to a win over the Beavers. Allan Hopkins scored on a 95-yard run to give Beavercreek it’s only score. Gabe Phillips caught a 2-point pass.

Prior to that, the Beavers had just 117 total yards. They finished with 55 passing yards and 157 on the ground. QB Jack Barnett completed 14 of 28 passes. Hopkins finished with 99 yards rushing to lead 0-3 Beavercreek. Spencer Grandmont had three receptions for 16 yards.

Evan Gaudette and Anthony Johnson each had seven tackles.

The Beavers are at Wayne Friday.

McNicholas 28, Carroll 7

The Rockets took an early lead on a 63-yard run, but Carroll’s Andy walker tied it on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. A 12-yard TD run gave McNick a 14-7 halftime lead and then the Rockets scored twice in the fourth.

Ryan Chapman completed 12 of 20 passes for 109 yards, while Fanuel Uwishimwe ran eight times for 36 yards and Ethan Braun caught four passes for 68 yards and ran five times for 26 yards to lead the Carroll offense. Steven Chapman added a 26-yard run and caught four passes for 18 yards. Sam Severt chipped in four catches for 23 yards.

Severt and Walker each had nine tackles, while Ethan Braun had eight and Elliot Braun seven.

The 1-2 Patriots host Alter Friday.

