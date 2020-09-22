Skyhawks spoil Xenia senior night

XENIA — Fairborn scored a goal in each half for a 2-0 girls soccer win over host Xenia Monday to maintain second place in the Miami Valley League Valley Division.

The win came as the Bucs celebrated senior night prior to the game. Senior goalkeeper Grace Turner and midfielders Chloe Castonguay and Gracie Diener were introduced to the pre-game crowd at Doug Adams Stadium.

The Skyhawks grabbed the early lead when junior Tori Wolf fired home a rebound shot just 10 minutes after the start of play. Turner had made an excellent save on Fairborn’s initial shot only to have the ball deflect right to Wolf, who made no mistake at the far post.

“We have struggled in the past with following and rebounding,” said Fairborn coach Keith Rentz. “So I was thrilled to see it. We got two goals tonight from players other than Erin Thomas (MVL’s leading goal scorer) and goals from our wingers and by crashing the net, so it was really very good.”

Fairborn’s second goal also came on a rebound as sophomore Stephanie Parrish saw her first try from point-blank range stopped by Turner, who finished the night with an unofficial six saves. Parrish corralled the loose ball and calmly sent it in for the 2-0 lead at the 23 minute mark of the second half.

Buccaneers coach Jim Lamb was happy with his team’s play, particularly in the final 40 minutes.

“I think we played pretty good, especially in the second half,” he said. “We moved another attacker forward and that I think that kept us more on the attack. We let them get behind our defense a couple times in the first, but were much better in the second.”

Lamb added that he would like to have seen more shots.

“We moved the ball really well through the defensive third and midfield but it seems like we were always just one pass away in the attacking third,” he said.

Fairborn now stands in second place in the league standings at 5-3-1. The Skyhawks play at league-leading Sidney on Wednesday.

Xenia drops to 3-5-1, with a game on the road at West Carrollton — which was looking for its first win Monday against Stebbins — at 5:30 on Thursday.

Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Fairborn’s Lauren Murry and Xenia’s Chloe Castonguay race to the ball during first-half action Monday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_DSC07877.jpg Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Fairborn’s Lauren Murry and Xenia’s Chloe Castonguay race to the ball during first-half action Monday. Emily Baumgardner of Fairborn and Xenia’s Alyssa Cornish battle for the ball. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_DSC07912.jpg Emily Baumgardner of Fairborn and Xenia’s Alyssa Cornish battle for the ball.

By Matt Goeller For Greene County News

Matt Goeller is a freelance writer for Greene County News

