Greeneview rolling after early loss

XENIA — After a tough season-opening loss, the Greeneview Rams have been virtually unstoppable.

They posted their third straight double-digit win Friday, beating Springfield Catholic Central, 35-7. The Rams (3-1, overall and in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division) scored all their points in the first half and put it in cruise control the rest of the way.

Andrew Hackney recovered a fumble in the end zone early in the first quarter to give the Rams a quick lead. Carter Williams (nine yards) and Logan Sandlin (one yard) ran for touchdowns to give Greeneview a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Kristopher Phillips caught a 6-yard pass from Cole DeHaven, and Rylan Hurst ran for a 4-yard TD to make it 35-0 at the half. Hunter Anderson made all five extra points.

Dehaven completed four of eight passes for 50 yards to lead the passing attack. Dakota Mangan ran six times for 83 yards, Hurst 13 for 79, and Jayden Dehaven four for 60.

Jarrod Mays led the Rams with six tackles.

Greeneview is at 2-2 Madison Plains Friday.

Bellbrook 42, Eaton 0

The Golden Eagles — still ranked No. 2 in the Division-III state poll released Monday — had little trouble beating the Southwestern Buckeye League’s other Eagles to improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the SWBL.

Seth Borondy had 18 rushes for 180 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 35 yards and a score, while Cameron Strong had five carries for 39 yards.

QB Alex Westbrock completed six of nine passes for 153 yards and one TD and also ran the ball five times for 32 yards and two TDs. Jonah Atchison had Bellbrook’s other touchdown.

Defensive stats were not available.

Bellbrook visits Brookville Friday in the SWBL game of the year. Both teams are undefeated and the winner will likely win the Southwestern Division.

Wayne 70, Beavercreek 8

The Warriors (3-1) darted out to a 14-0 lead after one and scored five times in the third to keep the Beavers winless. Average yards per play told the story. The Warriors averaged 15 yards per completion and 14.5 per rush, while the Beavers averaged 2.2 and 4.1. Wayne had 542 total yards to Beavercreek’s 204.

Tyler Hicks scored on an 11-yard run and Zach Williams on a 3-yard run for the Beavers. Jack Barnett completed six of 16 passes for 35 yards. Hicks threw a 13-yard pass and also led the Beavers with 62 yards on six carries. Nick Etienne had five carries for 33 yards and Spencer Johnson three for 32 yards.

Gabe Phillips caught two passes for 17 yards, while Travis Terrell caught two for 13.

Defensively, Anthony Johnson had six tackles.

Beavercreek hosts 1-3 Centerville Friday. The Elks are just a couple plays from being 3-1 — dropping an overtime decision to Springfield and losing to Wayne on a TD in the final seconds.

Alter 48, Carroll 0

The Patriots managed just 126 total yards in dropping to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Greater Catholic League Coed.

QB Ryan Chapman completed six of 20 passes for 58 yards. Running back Fanuel Uwishimwe ran nine times for 32 yards. Sam Severt caught three passes for 47 yards and also had six tackles.

Andy Walker led the defense with 10 tackles, while Ethan Braun had nine.

Carroll visits Hamilton Badin Friday. Badin is 4-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Division-III state poll, receiving three first place votes.

Greenon 45, Cedarville 0

Greenon led 21-0 at halftime and cruised to an Ohio Heritage Conference win. Cedarville is 0-4 overall and in the OHC and hosts Catholic Central Friday. Individual stats for the Indians were not available at press time.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-457.

