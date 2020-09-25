Fairborn ready to roll after layoff

XENIA — If you noticed a little more spring in the step of Fairborn High School football players recently, it’s for a good reason.

After two Fridays with nothing to do but sit while they waited for a COVID-induced suspension of games to expire, the Skyhawks finally get a chance to play again, visiting Stebbins tonight.

“I know our kids wanted to play, and they are chomping at the bit to get back out there (tonight),” Coach Randy Kerns said.

With or without any games, the Skyhawks continue to be one of the more feel-good stories this fall, starting out 2-0 with hard-fought, emotional wins over rival Xenia and West Carrollton. That meant the two-week hiatus came at a horrible time for Fairborn.

“We felt like we were continually progressing and getting better, and we had great confidence after our 2-0 start,” Kerns said. “So in that instance, you’d love to keep playing.”

Kerns added that he has some concerns with the team being a tad rusty after a layoff, but he hopes experience will win out.

“A lot of our starters have played a lot of varsity football the last few years, so hopefully that experience will be a benefit,” Kerns said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how we have looked in practice, especially this week. Our kids are continuing to improve, and I’m pleased with that.”

The layoff did allow some key players to rest up and allow some injuries to heal, so Kerns is hoping that will translate into a strong stretch run the last two weeks and into the playoffs. Tonight will be a good test.

The Indians are 3-1 overall and lost for the first time last week, a 27-0 setback at Piqua.

“Stebbins is so improved this year, and there’s a lot on the line out there in this game, especially regarding our division of the MVL,” Kerns said. “Most people probably didn’t expect Stebbins and Fairborn to be a combined 5-1 at this point, so I have no doubt both teams will be locked in and ready to go.”

Xenia, which could easily be 3-1 instead of 0-4, will go for that elusive first win at 1-3 Butler. This game was added to replace a second game against Sidney due to West Carrollton’s COVID-19 issue.

Other games in our coverage area: Bellbrook (4-0) at Brookville (4-0); Greeneview (3-1) at Madison Plains (2-2); Carroll (1-3) at Hamilton Badin (4-0); Centerville (1-3) at Beavercreek (0-4); and Catholic Central (0-4) at Cedarville (0-4).

After four weeks, here are the Greene County rankings:

1. Bellbrook

2. Greeneview

3. Fairborn

4. Xenia

5. Carroll

6. Cedarville

7. Beavercreek

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

