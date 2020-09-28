Stebbins’ discipline shows up Skyhawks

RIVERSIDE — The Skyhawks’ first game back from their two-week quarantine did not go as well as they may have hoped. The first half of Fairborn’s game against the Stebbins Indians was fraught with simple mistakes. False starts, butterfingered punts, and other drops in the bucket added up to a good chunk of yards lost.Though both teams cleaned up their acts in the second half, Stebbins emerged ahead of Fairborn with a more disciplined throwing game, and won Friday night’s match 29-21.

Despite Fairborn nabbing the initial touchdown, Stebbins dominated in the first half.

With five minutes left in the first quarter, Stebbins kicked a field goal to put themselves on the board.

In the second quarter, Stebbins quarterback threw a beautiful touchdown pass to Aiden Jones, though Fairborn was able to block the extra kick.

With a little over three and a half minutes left in the first half, Rayvonn Harris of Stebbins caught a Skyhawks punt. Harris then broke away and ran for 65 yards for another Stebbins touchdown, this time with the extra point included.

Stebbins led Fairborn at the half 16-7.

Going into the third quarter, both teams tightened up their play, with far fewer yellow flags on the field, and much more scoring. Fairborn made it a football game as the quarterback kept it for a touchdown, making the score 16-14.

Stebbins scored another touchdown to kick off the fourth quarter, as quarterback Nate Keller ran wide around the left corner and slipped into the end zone.

The Skyhawks responded with a touchdown pass caught by Cam Hamilton, with eight minutes left in the game.

With a minute and a half, Stebbins pulled away again, as a scrabble on the goal line landed them another six points. Fairborn blocked the kick again, denying Stebbins the extra point, but it was enough to secure Stebbins the victory 29-21.

Fairborn's Brody Munger sprints past the Stebbins defensive line. Senior Patrick Parrish goes long during the game against the Stebbins Indians.