Wright sets record in Bucs loss

XENIA — Tremell Wright set a school record with a 96-yard touchdown run Friday, but Xenia came up a point short in a 14-13 loss to Tippecanoe.

An extra point that appeared to have been at least partially tipped with 2:31 left in the third was the difference, but it was hardly the reason the Bucs lost. Xenia played solid defense, holding the Red Devils to more than a touchdown below their season average for points.

The Bucs also faced a stout defense, but they also had a couple dropped balls in the backfield and shaky pass protection at times as the Red Devils used some well-timed blitzes.

Tippecanoe scored first on a short run with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Two plays later, Wright ran himself into the record books and the extra point tied it at the end of the first quarter.

The teams exchanged punts a couple times in the second quarter and Xenia appeared to have stopped Tipp on a fourth and four with 3:42 left in the half. But after a measurement, Tipp had the first down by inches and scored a couple plays later to take a 14-7 halftime lead.

Xenia forced Tipp to punt on its first two second-half possessions and after taking over with 4:50 left on their own 48, the Bucs marched to the Tipp 36, On second and 10, Ramon Browder rumbled for 36 yards and a TD with 2:31 left in the quarter. The PAT was no good and Xenia could not get back into Tippecanoe territory the rest of the game.

Tipp ends its regular season 4-1, while the Bucs finish 1-5. Xenia is at 3-3 Tecumseh in the first round of the Division II Region 8 playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The winner plays at No. 1 Winton Woods the following week.

Stats for Friday’s game were unavailable at press time. Look for a recap Tuesday.

Xenia QB Tremell Wright drops back to pass against Tippecanoe Friday. He ran for a school-record 96-yard TD in the first half.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

