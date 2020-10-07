Rams play well in final matches

Greeneview senior Karli Vipperman sends a shot toward Preble Shawnee’s Maya Davidson during a first-round match. She won, 6-2, 6-0 and then lost to top-seeded Macy Hitchcock of Eaton, 0-6, 0-6.

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Greeneview junior Zoe Sears returns a shot during first round Division II sectional tennis at Centerville Tuesday. Sears beat Kayla Weaver of Valley View, 7-5, 6-0, and then beat Gabrielle Schneider of Chaminade-Julienne, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, before losing to No. 3 seed Grace Lampton of Alter, 0-6, 0-6.

Greeneview junior Hannah Litke leaps and returns a shot in the D-II sectional first round at Centerville. She lost to No. 2 seed Lily McCloskey of Oakwood, 0-6, 0-6.

Greeneview Senior Emma Sharpe (left) serves during a first round match against Hannah Bailey and Olivia Franks of Dixie. Teammate Kelsey Marsden, a junior, sends an overhand shot across the court. The Dixie team won, 6-1, 6-1.

