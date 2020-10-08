Bellbrook rolling into playoffs

XENIA — Fairborn High School’s shot at the football playoffs came to an abrupt ending Thursday when the district announced a player and a coach have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Gene Lolli, 68 players are in quarantine and four coaches were sent home after showing coronavirus symptoms. In a release the district said the season is on hold until Saturday, Oct. 17.

While the team can’t participate in the Division II playoffs, Lolli said they hope to schedule and play regular season games for weeks nine and 10. According to the athletic department website, Fairborn had a game schedule at Tippecanoe for Oct. 23 and at Greenville on Oct. 30.

Cedarville (1-5) will be playing a playoff game for the first time since 2013 and will be hosting its first playoff game since 2001. The Indians are seeded 16th in D-VII Region 28 and hosts No. 17 Mississinawa Valley, the home of former Penn State and NFL player Curtis Enis.

“The kids and coaches are really excited to be a part of the playoffs,” Coach Jason Christian said. “We definitely are grateful for the opportunity to get to participate in them. This is one of the good things that has come out of COVID-19.”

The Blackhawks are 1-5 this season, with the lone win coming against 0-6 Bradford, 12-6, in week three. They made the playoffs last year at 7-3, losing to Marion Local, 56-6.

“We have played better the last couple weeks and we hope to be able to continue that trend,” Christian said. “(Former Coach Jim Villinger) used to say if we block and tackle well, we will be in the game. That is what we need to do this week.”

Xenia, seeded 16th, visits No. 17 Tecumseh in a D-II game. Of Xenia’s five losses, four are by seven points or less including a 14-13 loss to Tippecanoe last week. Tecumseh is 3-3 and has beaten teams with three combined wins. The Arrows don’t throw the ball much, as QB Nate Cory has completed 18 of 54 passes for 228 yards and two TDs. They have a double threat at running back as Wyatt Ferguson has run for 569 yards, and Braden Berner 529 and are Nos. 4 and 5 in the Central Buckeye Conference. Tecumseh is the CBC’s No. 1 rushing offense with 1,315 yards

Other playoff games in our coverage area with seed: Beavercreek (16) at Dublin Coffman (1); Carroll (19) at Celina (14); All games 7 p.m.

Bellbrook and Greeneview have byes.

Here are the rankings for area teams after five weeks.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

