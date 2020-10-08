Cedarville dominates Cross the Creek

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville’s boys and girls cross country teams dominated the Cross the Creek meet held in Washington Court House over the weekend.

Ethan Wallis won the race and led Cedarville’s boys team which also had runners in fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth places to total 27. Wallis posted a time of 16:36.21, followed by Caleb Sultan (fourth) in 17:34.41; Drew Mason (sixth) in 17:44.48; Payton Herron (seventh) in 17:45.36; and Trent Koning (ninth) in 17:46.40.

Elly Coe won the girls race and helped Cedarville finish second with 76 points. Elly finished in 20:19.34, followed by Samantha Bigham (15th) in 22:47.15; Alena Cook (23rd) in 23:26.62; Abigail Shephard (24th) in 23:26.75; and Rachel Tarwater (29th) in 23:34.13.