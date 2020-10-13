Miami Valley League showdown in girls tourney

XENIA — A Fairborn-Xenia rematch highlights the first round of the Division-I girls soccer sectional tournament.

Brackets were completed Sunday and Fairborn (8-4-2) was seeded 10th in the North, while Xenia (5-8-1) was seeded 13th. They’ll play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Fairborn in the first round of the North 3 section. The Skyhawks beat the Bucs, 2-0, on Sept. 21. The winner plays at No. 1 Centerville (13-0-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Beavercreek (12-2) is the second seed and plays No. 16 Stebbins (2-11-1) in the North 1 section at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The winner hosts No. 17 Springfield (0-14).

Bellbrook (7-6-1) is No. 11 and plays No. 7 Fairmont (6-7-1) in the North 2 section at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The winner is at No. 5 Sidney (12-1-1).

Carroll (7-2-5) is No. 2 in the D-II North section and plays No. 10 Benjamin Logan (3-9-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The winner hosts No. 11 Brookville (2-10-1) in the second round.

In D-III, Greeneview (8-1-4) is seeded sixth in the North section and hosts No. 25 National Trail (1-6-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The winner plays either No. 4 Bethel (12-2), No. 10 Troy Christian (7-4-4), or No. 23 Carlisle (1-12-1). The higher seed hosts the game.

Legacy Christian (9-6) is No. 16 in the D-III North and takes on No. 9 West Liberty-Salem (6-5-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The winner plays either No. 3 Sidney Lehman (11-1-1), No. 12 Twin Valley South (9-5), or No. 21 Middletown Christian (2-11-1) at the highest seed.

The Beavercreek boys (12-0-2) are the No. 2 seed in the D-I North and host the winner of No. 9 Sidney (7-3-4) and No. 14 Wayne (1-10-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Carroll (11-2) is No. 3 and plays No. 19 West Carrollton (0-12-2) in the North 2 section at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. The winner plays No. 17 Tecumseh (4-7-2).

Xenia (5-7-2) is No. 12 and plays at the winner of No. 5 Miamisburg (8-5-1) and No. 10 Lebanon (4-9-1) in the North 2 at 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 22. The Bucs and Carroll would meet in the sectional final. Fairborn (5-7-2) is No. 15 and plays at No. 11 Fairmont (3-10-1) in the North 1 section at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. The winner is at No. 1 Centerville.

In D-II, Bellbrook (9-4-1) is No. 4 and hosts No. 13 Franklin (1-12) in the Central 2 section at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Bellbrook beat Franklin, 10-0, on Sept. 27 and hosts the Wildcats tonight. The winner of the tournament game plays No. 5 Hamilton Ross (10-4-1) or No. 11 Valley View (4-9-1).

Legacy Christian (11-1-1) is No. 4 in the D-III North and plays the winner of No. 13 Greeneview (6-6-2) and No. 11 Newton (5-6-2) in the North 3 section at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The Greeneview-Newton match is at Newton at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Yellow Springs (8-4-2) is No. 5 in D-III and hosts No. 18 Dixie (4-8-3) in the North 4 section at 7 p.m. Monday Oct. 19. The winner hosts No. 20 Tri-County North (3-10).

Girls district final games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at neutral sites. Boys district final games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at neutral sites.

Volleyball

Beavercreek received the No. 3 seed in the D-I volleyball Dayton 3 section, being played at Butler High School and plays its first game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The Beavers (16-3), will play the winner of the first-round match between No. 11 Northmont (5-14) and No. 12 Fairborn (6-12), which takes place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Bellbrook (15-3) is seeded sixth in Dayton 3 and will play No. 15 Tecumseh (6-11) after the Northmont-Fairborn match.

Xenia (11-8) is seeded 10th in the Dayton 2 section and will play No. 18 Wayne (0-14) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Centerville. The winner plays No. 1 Lebanon (17-3) in the second round.

Carroll (7-12) is seeded seventh in the D-II Lebanon 2 section and takes on No. 9 Clinton-Massie (10-10) at 6:15 Wednesday, Oct. 21 in a rematch of an early season match won by the Patriots. The winner plays No. 4 Eaton in the second round.

In D-III, Greeneview (11-8) is seeded seventh in the Brookville 3 section and plays the winner of No. 6 Preble Shawnee (13-4) and No. 8 Arcanum (10-6) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Cedarville (11-9) is No. 3 in the D-IV Reading 2 section and plays No. 9 Lockland (4-7) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. The winner plays No. 11 Ripley Union Lewis (1-14) in the second round. Legacy Christian (5-11) is seeded sixth in the Reading 2 section and takes on No. 8 East Dayton Christian (6-10) at 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The winner plays No. 1 Cincinnati Christian (13-6) in the second round.

District finals are scheduled for various times and locations on Saturday, Oct. 31.

