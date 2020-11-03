Area teams wrap up FB season

XENIA — The football season for area teams ended over the weekend with Bellbrook’s loss to Hamilton Ross in a Division-III Region 12 semifinal.

Other teams finished up by playing regular-season games. Here’s a recap of the final week of what will likely be an unforgettable fall.

Beavercreek 27, Xenia 14

The Beavers built a 21-0 lead before the Bucs scored on a pair of long plays to cut it to 21-14 in the fourth. ‘Creek scored late to ice it.

Jack Barnett completed 16 of 27 passes for 208 yards and three TDs. Travis Terrell ran 15 times for 77 yards, while Addison Culpepper ran 14 times for 36 yards. Barnett had a TD run for the Beavers (2-8). Allan Hopkins caught nine passes for 116 yards and a TD, while Terrell had three catches for 57 yards. JR Costello caught two passes for two touchdowns.

Anthony Johnston had 11 tackles to lead the Beavercreek defense.

Xenia’s Cole English completed five of 10 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Ryon Foubert ran three times for 77 yards and one touchdown, on a 76-yard run. Kevin Johnson ran seven times for 52 yards, while Ramon Browder ran 15 times for 40 yards.

Johnson had three catches for 105 yards, including an 80-yard score.

Zack Gathier had 12 tackles for the 2-8 Bucs.

Fairborn 41, Greenville 13

The Skyhawks had a 27-7 halftime lead and cruised to an easy win. Patrick Parrish completed seven of 10 yards for 123 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a rushing TD.

Hunter Warner ran 18 times for 180 yards and a score, while Lamar Collins had five carries for 55 yards and a score. Noah Johnson carried five times for 43 yards.

Dwight Lewis had five carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns, while Brody Munger had two catches for 62 yards and a TD.

Johnson had 13 tackles, while Brody Munger had 11 for the 5-1 Skyhawks.

Kenton Ridge 16, Greeneview 0

Jayden DeHaven ran for 96 cards and Carter Williams had three catches for 17 yards to lead the Rams. Andrew Hackney had 6.5 tackles, and Ian Henry, Cohen Hickman, and Colton Spaller each had six. Dakota Mangan had four punts for a 41-yard average.

Greeneview ends the season 5-4 overall and 4-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division.

Monroe 42, Carroll 26

It was 7-7 after the first quarter, but the Patriots didn’t score again until the fourth.

Sophomore QB Ryan Chapman completed 19 of 27 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, concluding the season with 1,328 yards and 11 TDs. Fanuel Uwishimwe ran eight times for 41 yards, while Champman ran seven times for 23 yards. Sam Severt had one rushing TD and caught seven passes for 78 yards. Stevgen Chapman had five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Eric Hilgeford had a seven-yard TD catch.

Defensively, Andy Walker had 15 tackles, while Ethan Braun had nine, and Severt, Elliot Braun, and Marshall Pitstick-Oberschlake had seven each.

The Patriots finished 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed.

Final rankings

Since our area teams are done, here are the final rankings.

1. Bellbrook

2. Fairborn

3. Greeneview

4. Carroll

5. Xenia

6. Cedarville

7. Beavercreek

Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Xenia's Kevin Johnson runs to the outside as Beavercreek's defense tries to cut off the corner. Beavercreek's Jack Barnett runs the ball as Xenia defenders circle the play. Paxton Bartley (59) throws a big block, while Ramon Browder (32) follows.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

