Area cross country runners off to state

XENIA — Greene County will be well represented at Saturday’s cross country championships at Memorial Park and Fortress Obetz in suburban Columbus.

Four teams and two individuals made it out of the grueling Southwest Regional in Troy over the weekend.

Cedarville’s boys, led by individual champion Ethan Wallis and third-place runner Caleb Sultan, topped the Division-III field and will be among the favorites. Wallis finished in 16:11.2, followed by Hayden Schmidt of Anna, who was second in 16:30.4. Sultan ran the course in 16:46.4.

Cedarville tallied 53 points, followed by qualifiers Summit Country Day 62, Anna 103, and Botkins 109.

For the Indians, Trent Koning was 17th in 17:13.1, Layton Herron 19th in 17:15.9, Drew Mason 22nd in 17:28.

Elly Coe finished eighth in the girls D-III race in 20:07.1 and qualified as an individual. The Cedarville girls were eighth overall.

Beavercreek’s boys were third in the D-I race with 80 points. St. Xavier (49) won, followed by Lakota West (59). Mason (125) and Loveland (168) also qualified as teams. Nathan Mountain of St. Xavier won in 15:24.4, followed by Conor Bohrer of St. X in 15:33.3, Coleman Cronk of Lakota West in 15:37.7 and Bellbrook’s Takumi Ford, who qualified as an individual in 15:38.9.

For Beavercreek, Connor Ewert was eighth in 15:59.1, Keegan Souhan 11th in 16:08.3, Ryan Massie 15th in 16:31.6, Nathan Massie 26th in 16:48.3, and Andrew Radford 28th in 16:55.5.

Centerville won the the D-I girls race with 90 points, followed by Lakota East (93), Mason (119), Lebanon (123), and Beavercreek, which took the last qualifying spot with 125 points.

Carly Spletzer of Lakota East won in 18:11.1, followed by Faith Duncan of Lebanon, who was second in 18:17.3, Mia Robillard of Centerville, third in 18:28.1, Ella Lambert of Turpin, fourth in 18:31.5, and Beavercreek’s Juliann Williams, who was fifth in 18:36.3.

Beavercreek’s Audrey Fecher was 27th in 19:47.6, followed by Megan Nowe, 29th in 19:52.1, Jamie Confer, 32nd in 20:04.1, and Grace Dailey, 41st in 20:10.9.

Carroll’s Kevin Agnew won the D-II boys race in 15:50.8, followed by Kaden Harvey of Waynesville, who was second in 16:01.1, and Dylan Lauck of West Liberty-Salem, who was third in 16:01.2.

Waynesville (68) won the team title, followed by Carroll (78), Mariemont (88), and West Liberty-Salem (109).

Carroll’s Jack Agnew was seventh in 16:35.9, Drew Maxwell 20th in 17:14, Logan Arnold 22nd in 17:15.6, and Seth Tivakaran 30th in 17:32.1.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

