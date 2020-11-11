Honors rolling in for area athletes

XENIA — A slew of area athletes have been recognized by their leagues and conferences for stellar play during the fall sports season.

Here is part one, as reported by schools and on the various websites. We will print more in the coming days.

Miami Valley League

Football

Xenia: Ramon Browder, first team running back; Zack Gaither first team linebacker; Tremell Wright, first team defensive back; Paxton Bartley, second team offensive line; Isaiah Goodrum, second team defensive line; Tawfiq Jabbar Jr., second team defensive back; Ryland Falvey, honorable mention offense; Isaiah Hoyt, honorable mention defense; Ryon Foubert, honorable mention defense; Gavin Severt, honorable mention defense; and Jamell Smith honorable mention, defense.

Fairborn: Hunter Warner, first team running back; Jaden Bush, first team offensive line; Dwight Lewis, first team defensive back; Lamar Collins, second team running back; Josh Manning, second team offensive line; Patrick Parrish, second team offensive athlete; Jameson Anderson, second team linebacker; Cam Hamilton, honorable mention defense; Noah Johnson, honorable mention defense; and Caelan Bush, honorable mention defense.

Boys soccer

Xenia: Ian Cushman, first team; Jake Cloud, second team: Brycen Heim, honorable mention; and Madix O’Bryant, honorable mention.

Fairborn: Donovan Dierker, first team; Mathew Rogalinski second team; Ariel Lara-Zawala, honorable mention; and Travis Rogalinski, honorable mention.

Girls soccer

Xenia: Alayna Vela, first team; Grace Turner, second team; Chloe Castonguay, second team; and Ally Vandergriff, honorable mention.

Fairborn: Lauren Murry, first team; Erin Thomas, first team; Abbi Newell, second team; Macy Smith, second team; and Autumn Lynn, honorable mention.

Tennis

Xenia: Madyson Moorman and Aubrey O’Bryant, honorable mention doubles.

Fairborn: Eva Gibson, second team singles; and Rylee Hensley and Myleigh Smith, honorable mention doubles.

Volleyball

Xenia: Haley McManus, first team; Sydney Shuttleworth, second team; and Jada McAvene, honorable mention.

Fairborn: Samantha Hart, first team, Katie Knapp, honorable mention.

Boys golf

Xenia: Wyatt Cowdrey, first team; Bryce Harner, second team; and Aaron Adkins, honorable mention.

Girls golf

Xenia: Brynna Mardis, first team; Olivia Wagner, first team; Darby Nolen, second team; and Grace Bond, honorable mention.

Greater Western Ohio Conference (Beavercreek)

Boys soccer: Mitchel Cosler, first team; Pierson Davis, first team; Gibson Ernst, first team; Kellan Minch first team; Colin Campbell second team; Ryan Leonard, second team; Liam Vaughn second team; Andrew Ackerson, special mention; and Michael Wynn, special mention.

Girls soccer: Shelby Moore, first team; Ashley Vaughn, first team; Ella Walling, first team; Grace Pfaffenbichler, second team; Maci Rhoades, second team; Kelsey Louderback, special mention; and Cecilia Scott, special mention.

Tennis: Chloe Stanforth and Courtney Knight, second team doubles; Kensi Lutz, special mention singles; and Kenna Ruggles, special mention singles.

Volleyball: Anna Shoemake, first team and athlete of the year; Cassie Smithwick, first team; Ceci Kennedy, second team; and Holly Lefevers, second team.

Boys golf: Josh Kochersperger, second team; Patrick O’Conner, second team; Luke Grilliot, special mention; and Charlie Schafer, special mention.

Girls golf: Makayla Smith, special mention; and Lily Zukoski, special mention.

Boys cross country: Connor Ewert, first team and athlete of the year; Ryan Massie, first team; Andrew Radford, first team; Keegan Souhan, first team; and Nathan Massie, second team.

Girls cross country: Juliann Williams, first team and athlete of the year; Grace Dailey, first team; Audrey Fecher, first team; Megan Nowe, second team; Abby Roberts, second team; Samantha Thomas, second team; and Jamie Confer, second team.

Southwestern Buckeye League (Bellbrook)

Football: Ethan Fryman Southwestern Division defensive player of the year; and Seth Borondy, Southwestern Division offensive player of the year.

Boys soccer: Robbie Osborn, Southwestern Division first team; Michael Steffe, Southwestern Division first team; Bryce Ferrin Southwestern Division second team; Trace Terry, Southwestern Division second team; Spencer Bretland, Southwestern Division honorable mention; and Luke Motil, Southwestern Division honorable mention.

Girls soccer: Leila Donnerberg, Southwestern Division first team; Kelley Griffin, Southwestern Division first team; Ally Blevins, Southwestern Division second team; Reagan Ebel, Southwestern Division second team; Alyssa Lemos, Southwestern Division honorable mention; and MJ Little, Southwestern Division honorable mention.

Tennis: Maya Brink, first team first singles; Nitika Arora, second team second singles; and Madeline Chappars, honorable mention third singles.

Volleyball: Lynzee Allen; Southwest Division coach of the year; Rachel Cordonnier, Southwestern Division first team; McKenna Melton, Southwestern Division first team; Lindsey Ulring, Southwestern Division first team; Teagan Melton, Southwestern Division second team; Meredith Greathhouse, Soutwestern Division honorable mention; and Elana Heebsh, Southwestern Division honorable mention.

Boys golf: Jeff Scohy Southwestern Division coach of the year; Ryan Wehner, Southwestern Division first team and player of the year; Gabe Hine, Southwestern Division first team; Kane Ely, Southwestern Division second team; Mayne Lemon, Southwestern Division second team; and Marisa Alfes, Southwestern Division honorable mention.

Boys cross country: Takumi Ford, Southwestern Division athlete of the year.

Xenia’s Ramon Browder is on the Miami Valley League first team as a running back. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_Xh_Steb_fb04.jpg Xenia’s Ramon Browder is on the Miami Valley League first team as a running back. Fairborn’s Erin Thomas is on the Miami Valley League girls soccer first team. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_FHS_PiqGsoc_6.jpg Fairborn’s Erin Thomas is on the Miami Valley League girls soccer first team. File photos Xenia’s Olivia Wagner was named to the Miami Valley League girls golf first team. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_DSC_0086.jpg File photos Xenia’s Olivia Wagner was named to the Miami Valley League girls golf first team.