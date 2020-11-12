MBC, GWOC hand out fall sports awards

XENIA — More area conferences and leagues have released their lists of honors for fall athletes.

Here is the most current list, as reported by schools and on the various websites. We will print more in the coming days.

Metro Buckeye Conference

Boys soccer

Legacy Christian Academy: Parker Burke, first team; Josiah Entner, first team; Andrew Riddle, Sportsmanship and second team; Kevin McEntyre, second team; Andrew Riddle, second team and Sportsmanship; and Jonathan Riddle, second team.

Yellow Springs: Kaden Bryan, first team; Finn Bledsoe, second team; Eli Eyrich, second team; Dylon Mapes, second team; Cedar Palmer, Coaches Award and second team; and Issac Grushon, Sportsmanship.

Girls soccer

Legacy Christian Academy: Katie Leach, first team; Audrey Stanley, first team; Anna Angel, second team; Alyssa Free, second team and Sportsmanship; and Rachel Harmon, second team.

Yellow Springs: Tahlia Potter, second team; and Kira Hendrickson, Sportsmanship,

Volleyball

Legacy Christian Academy: Kaitlyn Crawford, Sportsmanship; Layne Burke, first team; and Maria Uszynski, second team.

Yellow Springs: Angelina Smith, first team; Aaliyah Longshaw, second team; Annlyn Foster, sportsmanship and second team.

Golf

Legacy Christian Academy: Payton Burdette, first team and Coaches Award; Liz Miller, first team; Hayden Ward, second team and Coaches Award; and Mathias Ewing, second team.

Boys cross country

Legacy Christian Academy: Jim Preston, Coach of the Year; Josh Hamilton, first team; Jonathon Merritt, first team; Ben Rodriquz, first team; Joey Harding, second team; Tommy Michael; second team; and Diego Sanchez, Coaches Award and Sportsmanship.

Yellow Springs: Krishan Miller, second team; and J.P, Anderson, Sportsmanship.

Girls cross country

Legacy Christian Academy: Margaret Kensinger, first team; Layne Burke, second team; and Caroline Kensinger, Sportsmanship.

Yellow Springs: Cheyan Sundell-Turner, Athlete of the Year, first team, and Sportsmanship;

Greater Western Ohio Conference (Beavercreek)

Football: Devin Garnes, second team returner; Justin Hocker second team kicker; Joe Darrah, special mention defense; Evan Gaudette, special mention defense; Anthony Johnston special mention defense; and Mitchell Roether, special mention offense.

File photos Legacy Christian Academy’s Josiah Entner, shown in action earlier this fall, was a first team All-Metro Buckeye League selection. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_Soc_LegacyChr_DayChris_03.jpg File photos Legacy Christian Academy’s Josiah Entner, shown in action earlier this fall, was a first team All-Metro Buckeye League selection. Legacy’s Liz Miller, shown hitting the ball out of the fairway earlier this season, was selected to the All-Metro Buckeye League first team for golf. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_arm.jpg Legacy’s Liz Miller, shown hitting the ball out of the fairway earlier this season, was selected to the All-Metro Buckeye League first team for golf.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507