Raiders sweep Detroit in HL openers

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep at Detroit Mercy last weekend, posting 93-70 and 85-72 wins.

WSU is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Horizon League.

In Saturday’s game, five players finished with double-digit scoring led by 19 each from Tanner Holden and Trey Calvin. It was Calvin’s fourth-straight game with at least 10 points and a new career high. Grant Basile added 18 points.

Loudon Love finished with 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds, while Alex Huibregtse finished with 11 points off the bench, a new career-high for the freshman.

Wright State finished the game shooting 59 percent from the floor (38-of-65) and hit 10 of its 20 three-point shots while holding Detroit Mercy to 41 percent shooting (13-of-38) and just 8-of-28 from deep. The Raiders outrebounded the hosts, 40-32, including pulling down 34 boards on the defensive side of the floor and had a 46-34 scoring advantage in the paint. Wright State finished with 36 points off the bench.

In the second game, Love finished with his second double-double this season, scoring 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds – both game-highs – while adding six assists and three blocks. Love was 10-of-14 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the free throw line. Basile, in his first start this season, finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. The pair played a large role in the Raiders’ 50 points scored in the paint.

Holden and Jaylon Hall both finished with 15 points to round out the double-digit scorers, with each pulling down six rebounds as well. Calvin added six points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals, while James Manns chipped in a pair of points with a first half bucket to round out the Raider scoring.

Wright State shot 58 percent as a team (29-of-50) while holding Detroit Mercy to just 39 percent (25-of-65). The Raiders were 4-of-10 (40 percent) from three-point range and Detroit Mercy was only 7-of-24 (29 percent).

The Raiders host Green Bay Dec. 26-27.