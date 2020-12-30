Milestone win special for Bellbrook coach

BELLBROOK — Jason Tincher never really saw himself as a girls basketball coach.

“I was going to coach boys basketball,” the 1990 Bellbrook High School graduate said. “It’s what I thought I always wanted to do.”

But at the suggestion of some friends, he applied for and was hired as the Bellbrook girls basketball coach after then-coach Ron Music stepped down following the 2003-04 season.

It turned out to be a great decision for Tincher and the school.

In his 17th season leading the Golden Buckeyes, Tincher celebrated his 300th win Monday with a 63-52 victory over Southwestern Buckeye League rival Waynesville. He was presented the game ball, a large banner commemorating the occasion, and letters from past players as the Eagles improved to 8-1 overall.

“They just made it really special,” Tincher said. “It was really cool. You remember those milestones, but 300, it does seem a little different.”

Tincher took over a program that was in good shape. The Golden Eagles owned the SWBL and Tincher kept that momentum going and then some. Under Tincher, Bellbrook has never had a losing season and since the 2013 season, the Golden Eagles have failed to win at least 19 games just twice.

“One of our goals is to get to that 20 wins every year,” Tincher said. “We’re usually doing pretty good things if we can get there.”

Bellbrook made it to the state semis in 2012 and 2018, losing to state powers each time. Those would definitely classify as pretty good things.

“The most fun wins are the title games,” Tincher said. “There’s nothing like putting a medal around your neck and cutting down that net in Mason (district final). At Springfield (regional tournament), to win that game knowing that you won that game to go to state. Those are the most special wins. Springfield has given me so many memories.”

And Tincher is nowhere close to being done making memories at his alma mater. He didn’t pursue open boys jobs that were brought to his attention previously and would likely decline the same in the future.

“I’m like ‘No, I’ good. I’m not going to coach anywhere else,’ ” Tincher said. “I always thought maybe there’s something else, or maybe we’ll find another thing. It’s a weird feeling once you get in, it’s like your baby. You don’t want to give it up. You just don’t want to give it to anybody. It’s affecting my coaching because I care so much about Bellbrook.”

Ironically, had Monday’s outcome been different, a milestone would have been reached, although likely not celebrated as much. Tincher’s record was 299-99 prior to tipping off against the Spartans.

“I told my girls, I said listen, (there’s a milestone) either way, so don’t screw it up,” he said with a laugh. “We’re either going to celebrate 100 losses or 300 wins.”

Tincher likes the way 300 wins sounds as opposed to 100 losses. Much like how being a girls coach instead of a boys coach sounds.

File photo Jason Tincher won his 300th game at Bellbrook Monday, beating Waynesville. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_JasonTincherBench.jpg File photo Jason Tincher won his 300th game at Bellbrook Monday, beating Waynesville.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.