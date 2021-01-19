Hardin returning to Fairborn as FB coach

FAIRBORN — Cory Hardin is returning home to coach football.

Fairborn City Schools announced Tuesday that Hardin, a 2005 Fairborn graduate, was named the high school’s football coach, replacing Randy Kerns, who took a job in Utah in December. Pending board approval, Hardin will also join the district as a staff member.

“With Fairborn being my alma mater, this has fulfilled a professional dream that I have had for a long time,” Hardin said in an email. “I would like to thank Athletic Director Kevin Alexander, Principal Brian McKnight, and Superintendent Gene Lolli for believing in my abilities and plan to lead the ‘Men of Fairborn.’ Excited to get to work”

Hardin has spent the last seven years at Chaminade-Julienne in downtown Dayton, where he was an assistant coach.

“Goodbyes are always hard, especially when you have been surrounded by good people on a daily basis,” he said. “I am so thankful for the opportunities afforded to me by CJ Head Coach Marcus Colvin, Athletic Director Jeremy Greenleaf, Principal Greg Mueller, and President Dan Meixner.”

Hardin attended the College of Mount Saint Joseph where he played football and later earned a master’s of education in counseling from the University of Dayton. At CJ he was the director of student services. Those off-the-field attributes combined with his coaching experience made him an attractive choice for Fairborn.

“We are excited to have Mr. Hardin join our football program,” Athletic Director Kevin Alexander said. “His experience, work ethic and ability to connect with players will help our program continue to grow.”

The Skyhawks are coming off a COVID-19 shortened 6-1 season, its first winning season since 2011, and high school Principal Brian McKnight is optimistic about the program with Hardin coaching.

“I am excited about the future of the Fairborn football program,” McKnight said. “With the addition of a new high school and stadium, our football program is poised to grow and flourish. I am extremely excited to welcome Mr. Hardin to Fairborn and I know that he will bring a dedication and commitment to continuing to grow our program.”

Hardin https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/01/web1_hardin_0.jpg Hardin

