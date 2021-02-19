Area athletes honored by MBC

XENIA — Several Greene County athletes and coaches were honored by the Metro Buckeye Conference.

A total of 22 athletes were on their respective basketball and bowling All-MBC teams, while two Legacy Christian Academy coaches were recognized for their efforts.

Legacy’s Jonathan Riddle was named player of the year and was joined on the first team by teammate Charlie Luke, and Yellow Springs standout DeAndre Cowen.

Cowen led the MBC at 20.9 points per game. Riddle averaged 20.3, just a tick behind Cowen, while Luke averaged 7.8 points.

Legacy’s Mark Erwin was coach of the year after leading the Knights were 18-4 overall, 11-1 in the MBC and won the league title after going 5-19 last season, 4-10 in the MBC.

Brett Carson of Legacy and Eli Eyrich of Yellow Springs were second-team selections.

Legacy’s Payton Burdette and Yellow Springs’ Cameron Harris were on the boys Sportsmanship Team.

Emma Hess of Legacy was the girls player of the year and was joined on the first team by teammate Kathleen Ahner and Yellow Springs standout Angie Smith.

Smith led the MBC with 22.9 points per game, while Hess was second at 18.9, and Ahner third at 13.3.

Mark Combs of Legacy was the coach of the year, and Margaret Kensinger received the Coaches Award.

Caroline Kensinger and Katie Leach of Legacy, Aaliyah Longshaw of Yellow Springs, and Tiffany McAfee of Dayton Christian were on the second team.

Ahner and Yellow Springs’ Haneefah Jones were on the Sportsmanship Team.

In bowling, Finn Bledsoe of Yellow Springs was on the first team, while Legacy’s Duncan Clough and Jacob Thompson, and Yellow Springs’ Max Sturgeon were second-team selections.

Elijah Smith of Legacy and Krishan Miller of Yellow Springs were on the Sportsmanship Team.

File photos Yellow Springs junior Angie Smith, shown against Legacy Christian Academy earlier this season, was a first team All-Metro Buckeye Conference selection. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/02/web1_YellSprg_ChristAcadGBB_03.jpg File photos Yellow Springs junior Angie Smith, shown against Legacy Christian Academy earlier this season, was a first team All-Metro Buckeye Conference selection. Legacy Christian Academy senior Kathleen Ahner was selected to the first team All-Metro Buckeye Conference. She is shown in a game against Dayton Christian. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/02/web1__GKW7019.jpg Legacy Christian Academy senior Kathleen Ahner was selected to the first team All-Metro Buckeye Conference. She is shown in a game against Dayton Christian.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

