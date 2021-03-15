Legacy claims first team state wrestling title

XENIA — When Tim Begley signed on to coach the Legacy Christian Academy wrestling team three years ago he said had never even heard of the school.

That likely won’t be the case anywhere in Ohio anymore.

The Knights — with a roster of nine — won its first Division-III team state championship at Marion Harding High School over the weekend, claiming three individual titles, a runner-up and two fourth-place finishes. It was Legacy’s first team state title in any sport.

The Knights totaled 128 points, while Milan Edison had 117.5, and Delta 73.5.

“It was awesome,” said Begley, who spent many years coaching at Chaminade-Julienne in Dayton. “To win it’s a big deal.”

Seven Knights qualified for state and six placed, needing almost every point they could scrounge as Edison had 11 qualifiers. Individual titles came from freshman Dillon Campbell at 113, junior Camron Lacure at 132, and junior Gavin Brown at 145. Freshman Eli Campbell was runner-up at 106, and junior Logan Attisano (120) and junior Nick Alvarez (170) were fourth.

Edison had a pair of champs and seven placers. But much like during the regular season, which featured mostly dual meets, the Knights used bonus points from major decisions, tech falls and pins to score the third-most team points regardless of division.

“That’s what got us hot in the morning, in the semis,” Begley said. “I said ‘You guys gotta bring it.’ Eli Campbell. Wins with a major. Dillon, another freshman, wins by major. We were just zooming. We were on fire, man. We were beating good teams.”

The highlight was Lacure’s 7-2 win over Delta’s Zack Mattin in the 132 finals. Mattin was the 106 champ in 2019 and was a favorite to win this year. Lacure scored an 11-2 major decision over Mattin in the state dual meet tournament semifinals in February, but few outside the Legacy family were impressed.

“Social media lit up like it was a fluke,” Begley said. “He flat-out handled the kid.”

Lacure proved it was no fluke, wrapping up the state title for Legacy with that win.

“We were getting the shirts out already,” Begley said. “They started unpacking them when Gavin was wrestling.”

Begley also cited Dillon Campbell, who was taken down by Cooper Shore of Miami East in their title match before scoring 17 straight to record a tech fall.

Eli Campbell was 3-1 overall with a tech fall and major decision. Dillon Campbell was 4-0 with a pair of tech falls and two major decision. Attisano was 3-2 with a pin. Lacure was 4-0 with a pin and a major decision. Brown was 4-0 with a pin, a tech fall, and a major decision. Alvarez was 3-1 with a major decision.

Photos by Karen Clark | For Greene County News Camron Lacure reacts after winning the state championship at 132 pounds. Lacure beat Delta’s Zack Mattin, the 2019 state champ at 106 pounds, 7-2. It was Lacure’s second win over Mattin this season. Lacure was third at 120 in 2019. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/03/web1__DSC9285-132-Lacure.jpg Photos by Karen Clark | For Greene County News Camron Lacure reacts after winning the state championship at 132 pounds. Lacure beat Delta’s Zack Mattin, the 2019 state champ at 106 pounds, 7-2. It was Lacure’s second win over Mattin this season. Lacure was third at 120 in 2019. Gavin Brown slams his way to an 11-1 major decision of Norwayne’s Austin Shepherd at 145. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/03/web1__DSC9302-145-Brown.jpg Gavin Brown slams his way to an 11-1 major decision of Norwayne’s Austin Shepherd at 145.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.