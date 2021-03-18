Time to hand out basketball hardware

XENIA — To somewhat quote a famous Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange winter it’s been.”

We’ve had cancellations, quarantines, rescheduled games, games lasting just one or two quarters, and coaches seeking players hours before tournament games just to have an extra on the bench. But as the boys tournament wraps up at University of Dayton Arena this weekend, another sports season was completed despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a pretty good year for basketball teams in our coverage area. Carroll’s girls made the Division-II state semis for the third year in a row and the Cedarville boys were Division-IV regional runners-up in their farthest post-season run ever.

With that, it’s time to pick the All-Greene County Teams for boys and girls hoops. Votes have been cast and they have been tabulated by the accounting firm of Dewey, Cheatem, and Howe with oversight from the lawfirm of Bell, Biv, DeVoe. First and second teams consisting of seven players each along with coach of the year for boys and girls were selected.

These are never easy decisions.

On the boys first team is Trent Koning, Cedarville (19.8 pts., 4.0 asst.); Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian Academy (19.6 pts., 6.8 rb); Gabe Phillips, Beavercreek (8.1 rb; 5.2 blk); DeAndre Cowen, Yellow Springs (20.9 pts., 9.2 rb); Cole Allen, Greeneview (16.0 pts., 4.1 rb.); Julius Pullen, Fairborn (12.6 pts, 6.2 rb); and Dylan Hoosier, Xenia (11.0 pts., 4.5 asst.).

The second team includes Isaiah Ramey, Cedarville (15.2 pts, 6.3 rb.); Rhett Burtch, Greeneview (15.6 pts., 5.0 rb.); Dwight Lewis, Fairborn (13.0 pts., 5.4 rb); Sean McKitrick, Carroll, (10.3 pts, 1.9 asst.); Josiah Harding, Xenia (12.2 pts., 5.1 rb); Brett Carson, Legacy Christian Academy (9.9 pts., 5.7 rb.); and Adam Duvall, Beavercreek (13.6 pts., 6.9 rb.).

The girls first team features Angie Smith, Yellow Springs (22.9 pts., 5.1 asst.); Sarah Ochs, Carroll (14.7 pts, 4.5 rb.); Emma Hess, Legacy Christian Academy (18.6 pts., 6.7 rb.); Kathleen Ahner, Legacy Christian Academy (12.7 pts., 5.3 asst.); Kendall Sherman, Xenia (13.7 pts., 2.7 steals); Bailey Zerby, Bellbrook (13 pts., 6.0 rb); and Luisa Christian, Cedarville (11.2 rb., 7.2 rb.);

The second team includes Kelley Griffin, Bellbrook (7.6 pts., 6.5 asst.); Ciara Horney, Cedarville (10.2 pts., 6.1 rb.); Jodee Austin, Fairborn (8.9 pts, 2.0 asst.); Ava Lickliter, Carroll (9.2 pts., 4.0 asst.); Maci Rhoades, Beavercreek (9.4 pts., 4.3 rb.); Ellie Snyder, Greeneview (10.0 pts., 3.4 steals); and Elly Coe, Cedarville (7.6 pts., 4.2 asst.).

Boys player of the year is Koning. Lots of worthy candidates. But Koning was Cedarville’s Michael Jordan. He willed the team to victory in the district finals comeback, scoring as many points as Jackson Center in the second half.

Girls player of the year is Hess. Shocking, right? She has an unstoppable mid-range jumper and is silky smooth handling the ball. She can play inside, outside, pass, and has a lethal pull-up three-pointer. She would start at any high school in Ohio and is a generational player.

Boys coach of the year is Ryan Godlove of Cedarville. I know the old cliche, coaches coach and the players play, and Cedarville making a pair of double-digit comebacks to advance to the regional final was mostly on the players. But it takes solid coaching to keep things together and keep the players in the game, despite the score. Godlove pushed all the right buttons.

Girls coach of the year is Jessica Threats of Xenia. Thirteen wins this season after just three last year. First winning season since 2010 and the most wins since then as well. ‘Nuff said.

Now for some others.

Manager of the Year: Liz Miller, Legacy Christian Academy. The standout golfer is like Radar from MASH. She knows what’s going to be needed before it happens, whether it’s a towel, water bottle, or mask.

Future is Bright Award: Taylor Scohy, Bellbrook. Just a freshman, she started and averaged 6.9 points, 4.3. rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks for the Golden Eagles.

Best Individual Effort: Sherman against Troy at the Benner Field House. She scored 28 points including 11 of 12 from the line and almost brought Xenia all the way back from a huge deficit. She made 7 of 15 shots overall and also had four steals.

Best Student Section: This one is a little unfair to give out because they basically weren’t allowed until we got deep in the tournament. But the Cedarville students were awesome during the boys run at Vandalia Butler High School. They made a difference.

Losing with Class: Ochs. After Napoleon beat the Patriots in the state semis, Ochs immediately ran over to the Napoleon coach and told him that she hopes they win it all for all the teams that didn’t have a chance to play in the state tournament last season. Carroll was on the court warming up when the season was halted due to COVID. Napoleon was also going to play in the semis.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

