Xenia’s Wakefield places in high jump

XENIA — Reaghan Wakefield ended a long dry spell for the Xenia girls track and field team.

The senior finished fourth in Division I in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 5 inches, becoming the school’s first placer in the event since Monica Scott was tied for fifth in 1982 at 5 feet, 4 inches. As a sophomore, Wakefield was 13th at 5 feet, 2 inches and was Xenia’s first girls state qualifier since 2013, when Africa Strodes qualified in the long jump and the 400-meter relay team of Strodes, Tiese Carr, Mekayla Pullens, and Tatum Washington made it to Columbus and finished third. There was no track and field season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Three area relay teams also placed in Friday’s action.

In D-I at Hilliard Darby, the Beavercreek girls 3,200 meter relay team of Abigail Hobbs, Abigail Roberts, Juliann Williams, and Grace Dailey was sixth in 9:16.58.

In D-II at Pickerington North, the Carroll girls 3,200 relay team of Ava Lickliter, Melanie Hoffman, Trinity Raber, and Grace Braun was seventh in 9:36.31.

In D-III at Westerville North, the Cedarville boys 3,200 relay team of Trent Koning, Payton Herron, Ethan Wallis, and Caleb Sultan was fourth in 8:02.80.

Several teams and individuals ran well in the prelims and qualified for today’s finals.

In D-I, the Beavercreek girls 1,600 relay team of Hobbs, Ashtyn Gluck, Elinor Shuttleworth, and Williams were fourth in 3:54.67, while in D-II the Carroll girls 1,600 relay team of Meredith Goecke, Lickliter, Hoffman, and Braun secured an at-large spot in 4:04.19, the eighth-fastest time. In D-III Cedarville’s Trent Koning was a double qualifier for today’s events, securing an at-large spot in the 400, posting the seventh-fastest time in 50.06, and leading off the 1,600 relay team with Payton Herron, Ethan Wallis, and Caleb Sultan. They finished fourth in the prelims in 8:02.80.

Distance and field events do not have prelims.

In D-I, Williams (Beavercreek), 800 and 1,600; Takumi Ford (Bellbrook), 1,600 and 3,200; Pierce Doyle (Beavercreek), high jump; and Kevin Agnew (Carroll), 3,200 are in today’s finals.

In D-III, Wallis (Cedarville), 1,600 and 3,200; and Sultan (Cedarville), 800 are in today’s finals.

Photos by Richard Parrish | The Lima News Cedarville's Trent Koning runs the first leg of the 3,200 meter relay during Friday's OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Championships at Westervillle North High School. Cedarville was fourth in 8:02.80. Cedarville's Ethan Wallis runs the third leg of the 3,200 relay.