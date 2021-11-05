Bellbrook takes down Wapakoneta

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook scored 21 straight points in the second half and held on for a 42-35 win over Wapakoneta on Friday.

“They have a lot of play makers on the field,” head coach Jeff Jenkins said of Wapakoneta. “I’m just really proud of our guys for the way they played in the second half. We challenged them at halftime and just kind of went back to basics doing things that we do best, which is playing smash mouth football and it worked out.”

The scored was tied 14-14 at halftime and Wapakoneta quickly took the lead two plays into the second half.

Bellbrook would tie the game on its opening drive of the second half on a touchdown pass to Gavyn Roop, his second of the game.

Wapakoneta quarterback Braeden Goulet, who ran for three touchdowns, fumbled the snap on Wapakoneta’s next play and the Golden Eagles recovered.

Luke Benetis then threw his third TD pass of the night to a wide-open Carson Labensky to give Bellbrook its first lead since 7-0.

In the fourth quarter, Seth Borondy ran in two more touchdowns, but Wapakoneta didn’t go away.

Leading 42-28, Goulet threw a 28-yard TD pass for the Indians to close the score within seven with 3:03 to play. Bellbrook would recover an onside kick and run out the clock to secure the win.

Bellbrook advances to the regional semifinal round where it will face Tippecanoe in a rematch from the regular season at a site to be determined.

“Real tough,” Jenkins said of the first meeting. “It was a dog fight until the end and I don’t expect it to be much different. They have great players there and it should be one heck of a game.”

Sophomore Rice Aaron (77) yells with the crowd as he celebrates with the rest of his teammates as the final seconds of Bellbrook’s 42-35 win over Wapakoneta counts down in the regional quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs on Friday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKDSC_0605crop.jpg Sophomore Rice Aaron (77) yells with the crowd as he celebrates with the rest of his teammates as the final seconds of Bellbrook’s 42-35 win over Wapakoneta counts down in the regional quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs on Friday. Junior Vincent Hummel (69) gets a high-five from junior Nick Cumpston (35) after stopping the Wapakoneta running back in the second half. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKDSC_0480crop.jpg Junior Vincent Hummel (69) gets a high-five from junior Nick Cumpston (35) after stopping the Wapakoneta running back in the second half. Senior Seth Borondy (1) runs in his third touchdown of the game which would end up being the winning score. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKDSC_0521crop.jpg Senior Seth Borondy (1) runs in his third touchdown of the game which would end up being the winning score.

Golden Eagles advance in playoffs with 42-35 win

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

