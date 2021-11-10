All-district volleyball teams named

XENIA — Seven local schools are represented on the District 9 and 15 volleyball teams which have been recently released.

Beavercreek senior Holly Lefevers and Bellbrook junior Alanna Vavao highlight area players as first-team selections in District 15 for Division I.

Lefevers was the GWOC leader in digs with 490 and the team leader in service aces with 40 this season.

Vavao is the SWBL East Player of the Year and finished as the league leader in aces with 51. She led her team in kills (213) while being second in digs (163).

Other District 15 selections include Bellbrook junior McKenna Melton as second-team in D-I and Carroll senior Kayla Lechnir to D-II’s second team.

In District 9, three seniors were voted as second-team selections. Greeneview’s Sarah Trisel made the D-III team, and Legacy Christian’s Layne Burke along with Yellow Springs’ Aaliyah Longshaw are in for D-IV.

Named as honorable mentions were Greeneview senior Ashlyn Cadwallader in D-III, and Cedarville junior Anna Shepherd and Yellow Springs senior Angelina Smith in D-IV.

Burke, Longshaw, Smith and Cedarville’s Rachel Beste and Olivia Miller will compete in the Division IV All-Star Game for senior athletes held at Troy High School on Nov. 17. The five will play for the Yellow Team against the Green Team.

The District 15 all-star game will be from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at Edgewood High School in Trenton. Participants were not available on the district’s website.

An awards ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the two matches for D-I through D-III and D-IV will be played afterward.

District 9 consists of schools in Darke, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Logan, Miami and Shelby counties.

District 15 is made up of schools in Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and the northern parts of Butler and Warren counties.

Bellbrook junior Alanna Vavao (10) and Beavercreek senior Holly Lefevers (20) have been named first-team Division I players in District 15. In all, 10 players from across all four divisions in the Greene County News coverage area were honored in the District 9 and 15 awards. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKVavaoLefevers.jpg Bellbrook junior Alanna Vavao (10) and Beavercreek senior Holly Lefevers (20) have been named first-team Division I players in District 15. In all, 10 players from across all four divisions in the Greene County News coverage area were honored in the District 9 and 15 awards.