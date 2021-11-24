Xenia Hall of Fame inductees announced

XENIA — The Class of 2021 for the Xenia Athletics Hall of Fame will be comprised of 18 individuals and groups.

The class will be the 10th to enter the XAHOF after last year’s induction ceremony did not occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An induction ceremony will be held on Dec. 4 at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center at 338 S. Progress Drive beginning at 4 p.m. Those able to attend will be introduced during the Dec. 3 boys basketball game against Tippecanoe which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Eligible individuals and groups to enter are athletes, coaches and teams from Xenia Central High School. Xenia High School, Xenia East High School and Spring Valley High School, as well as contributing community members who have impacted the athletic programs.

All members of the community who wish to attend the ceremony should reserve a spot by calling 937-477-2255 by Friday. Hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served prior to the start of the ceremony.

Lori Anderson Durket – Xenia HS 2007

Soccer and Basketball

As a standout two-sport athlete who was on two District title soccer teams, participated in 112 team wins which is the most of any female athlete in XHS history — Three-time Soccer Defensive MVP — All-GWOC 1st team 2005 and 2006 as well as a Miami Valley All-Star 2006 — Four-year XHS basketball letter winner — Single season and career Assist record holder — Two-time Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award winner — Four-year soccer letter winner at Wright State University.

Steve Bayless – Xenia HS 1974

Basketball

MVP of the 1973-74 team while leading team in scoring and rebounding and being named All-WOL — Selected to play in the 1974 Ohio-West Virginia All-Star game — Received scholarship to Central State University — NAIA All-American Honorable Mention 1974-75 — After recovering fro severe injuries for two seasons, named 1st team All-Tournament at the NAIA National Championship in 1978 — Drafted in 6th round by Cleveland Cavaliers 1978 — Inducted into Central State Hall of Fame 1994.

John Beals – Xenia HS 1964

Football

All-MVL 1st team in junior year 1962 as well as All-State Honorable Mention as a fullback — As a senior 1963, All-MVL 1st team and MVL Back of the Year — All-Miami Valley 1st team in 1963 — All-State 2nd team in 1963 — All-American Honorable Mention 1963 — Played football at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, attended West Point and Miami University and earned his Masters at the University of Michigan — Received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree Cum Laude from The Ohio State University 1974.

Jeremy Brown – Xenia HS 2014

Soccer

Arguably the greatest soccer player in XHS history — Three-time Team MVP 2011, 2021, 2013 — All-GWOC South for the three years as well as All-GWOC Conference — All-Area in 2012 and 2013 — Selected All-State 2nd Team in 2013 — Set school record in 2012 for goals in a season (23) — Broke his own school record in 2013 for goal in a season (31) — With 61, broke the record for career goals in 2013 which had stood for 33 years — Played college soccer at Ohio Wesleyan.

Michelle Buck Rebh – Xenia HS 2000

Swimming

Earned All-WOL honors by placing in multiple individual events and relays over her career — District qualifier in 1997, 1999, and 2000 and a State qualifier in 2000 — XHS MVP 1999-2000 — At Wilmington College, a twelve-time Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Champion and seventeen0times earned All-OAC honors — Inducted into Wilmington College Athletic Hall of Fame – 2016 — Held six records at Wilmington — Graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2004.

Megan Carlson – Xenia HS 2013

Swimming

At the GWOC Championships, placed in multiple individual events and relays over her career — Multiple GWOC, Sectional, and District 1st place finishes — At the State OHSAA Swimming Championships, placed 8 times over her career in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Backstroke — Received scholarship to the University of South Carolina and was named Captain in junior and senior seasons — In the record book at SC in five events for some of the fastest times — Qualified for the 2012 Olympic Trials — An SEC Academic and Scholar All-American.

Steve Gerhardt – Xenia HS 1969

Football, Track

One of only a handful of track athletes in the history of Xenia schools to score in two different events at the OHSAA State track meet — Placed 4th in the shot put at the State meet in 1968 and placed 5th in the discus at the 1969 State meet — All-WOL 1st team FB on outstanding 9-1 team — Dayton Journal Herald All-Area and All-Southwest Ohio accolades as well — Received football scholarship to Morehead State University 1969 — Coached his daughter at Cedarville HS where she became, along with Tiffin College, an All-American nine years in a row in the Discus.

Dean Margioras – Xenia HS 1990

Wrestling, Soccer

Outstanding 80-16 career record wrestling record — Multiple XHS wrestling awards including MVP and Scholastic Award graduating in Top 10% — Won two WOL Championships, a Sectional and a District Championship as well as seven Championships in the Xenia Invitational and prestigious GMVCWA and St. Xavier wrestling invitationals — Qualified for State 1988 and finished 4th in the State in 1990 — Scholarship to Miami University with 2nd and 3rd place finishes in the MAC tournament — Officer with Xenia Police Department for past 28 years as well as the Resource Officer for Xenia Schools.

Penny McGuire Carroll – Xenia HS 1984

Basketball, Track

Played on two WOL Championship teams and a State Semi-Finalist team with a combined record of 62 wins and only 7 losses — The championship teams were ranked 4th an 6th in the State — All-WOL 1st team in 1983-84 and All-WOL 2nd team as a junior and set XHS rebounding records both years — All-State 3rd Team 1983-84 — 4th in District High Jump and 800M Relay team set XHS school record and competed at State — Basketball scholarship to Cheney University — Graduated from Central State, earned Masters at Ohio State and PhD at Carolina University.

Bruce Robinett – Xenia HS 1976

Football, Wrestling, Tennis

A standout three-sport athlete earning 8 Varsity letters — MVP of the South team in the North-South All-Star game and also earned st teams on All-WOL, All-District, All-Area Journal Herald and Dayton Daily News football teams — All-State Honorable Mention 1975 — WOL, Sectional, and District wrestling champion — Qualified for State wrestling meet in 1975 and was the State Runner Up in 1976 with a 33-1 record — Received football scholarship to Northwestern University and was Big 10 Honorable Mention as a defensive tackle.

Africa Strodes – Xenia HS 2014

Volleyball, Basketball, Track

Four-year letter winner in XHS track — 1st Team All-GWOC in 2012 and 2013 as well as All-Ohio — 6th in long jump at State meet in 2012 — 3rd at State meet in 2013 as part of 400 Relay team — XHS record holder in long jump 2012 and XHS record holder on 400 Relay team 2013 — Received XHS Coaches Award in 2012 — Received track scholarship to Bowling Green State University and competed in the long jump, triple jump and 60 meter sprint.

Bill Agnor – Spring Valley HS 1942

Basketball

Played on two Sweet Sixteen* State teams and was a 4-year starter on the varsity team with a combined record of 100 wins and only 12 losses — Won the prestigious County Tournament three times — All-District 1st Team in 1940 and All-State 1st team in 1941 — Holds Spring Valley single game scoring record of 28 points — Served in the U.S. Navy during WWII — *Sweet Sixteen was the combined equivalent to today’s Regional and State Basketball tournament until 1942.

James J. Osborne – Spring Valley HS 1942

Basketball

Played on two Sweet Sixteen* State teams and was a 4-year starter on the varsity team with a combined record of 100 wins and only 12 losses — Won the prestigious County Tournament three times — All-District 2nd Team in 1940 and All-State Honorable Mention in 1941 — The leading rebounder on those outstanding teams — Served in the U.S. Army during WWII and received the Silver Star for valor in combat — Passed away serving his country in 1945 — *Sweet Sixteen was the combined equivalent to today’s Regional and State Basketball tournament until 1942.

Bill Jacobson – Xenia HS 1979-83

Head Girls Basketball and Softball Coach

In a four-year period, coached the basketball team to three 20 win seasons and won the WOL twice along with two District titles and one Regional title — Competed in the State Semi-finals in 1983 — Coached five girls who are Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame (XAHOF) inductees — Coached softball for five years and one XAHOF inductee became a 1st Team college All-American — XHS Girls Athletic Director — Respected as much for his role as counselor and creating volunteer groups to aid the less fortunate — 1985 Greene County Volunteer of the Year — 1986 XHS Teacher of the Year.

Gregg Cross – Xenia HS 1967

Football, Basketball

Leadership Award

Recognized for performing the leadership in establishing the Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame during its formative years — All-WOL 1st Team QB on 1966 WOL championship team — All-WOL HM on 1965-66 WOL Basketball Champions and All-WOL 1st Team in 1966-67 — Rocky Thomas Scholar-Athlete recipient — Football scholarship to Central State and basketball scholarship to Wright State —20 years as head and assistant football coach at Beavercreek — BHS Teacher of the Year 2004-05 — 2017 inductee to XCS Foundation Hall of Honor.

1968 WOL Football Team – Xenia HS

9 Wins – 1 Loss

One of only three teams with a 9-1 record in the post-WWII era of football — Ranked as the 3rd best team in the entire Miami Valley in 1968 — Only loss was to an undefeated team by 7 points — Five All-WOL 1st Team selections as well as six Honorable Mentions, seven were All-Miami Valley, three All-Southwest Ohio, and two All-State performers in Tony Pitstick and Tom Paris HM — Nine seniors extended their football careers at the collegiate level — 25% of the seniors were in the National Honor Society — Head Coach Don Middleton.

1980 WOL Baseball Team – Xenia HS

18 Wins – 6 Losses

As a prolific power hitting team, arguably the best hitting baseball team in XHS history — Hit 23 home runs when no fences existed on the home field — Sectional Champions and District runner-up — The 18 victories were the most wins in Xenia baseball history until 2018 — Kent Anderson, Don Cain, Kevin Jordan, Eric Montgomery, and Joe Yaus were All-WOL and Anderson and Cain were also All-Area — Head Coach Phil Anderson.

1938-42 Spring Valley Basketball Teams – Spring Valley HS

100 Wins – 12 Losses

Four consecutive seasons of outstanding basketball with records in the 1938-39 season of 25-2 and followed by seasons of 27-3, 26-3 and ending with a 22- season in 1941-42 — Won the prestigious County Tournament in 1939, 1940 and 1941 — Lose in the District finals in 1940 and 1942 but made it to the Sweet 16 Regional/State tournament in 1939 and 1941 — Led by All-State 1st Team star Bill Agnor and All-State Honorable Mention leading rebounder James J. Osborne — Head Coach Lane.

The 1968 Xenia High School football team finished its season with a 9-1 record. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYK1968XHSFootball-1.jpg The 1968 Xenia High School football team finished its season with a 9-1 record. Contributed by Gregg Cross The 1980 Xenia High School baseball team were one of the best hitting teams in school history. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYK1980XHSBaseball-1.jpg The 1980 Xenia High School baseball team were one of the best hitting teams in school history. Contributed by Gregg Cross The 1941-42 Spring Valley High School basketball team finished a four-year run with 100 total wins. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYK41-42SpringValley-1.jpg The 1941-42 Spring Valley High School basketball team finished a four-year run with 100 total wins. Contributed by Gregg Cross Robinett https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKRobinett-1.jpg Robinett Contributed by Gregg Cross Strodes https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKStrodes-1.jpg Strodes Contributed by Gregg Cross Anderson Durket https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKAnderson-1.jpg Anderson Durket Contributed by Gregg Cross Bayless https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKBayless-1.jpg Bayless Contributed by Gregg Cross Beals https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKBeals-1.jpg Beals Contributed by Gregg Cross Brown https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKBrown-1.jpg Brown Contributed by Gregg Cross Rebh https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKBuck-1.jpg Rebh Contributed by Gregg Cross Carlson https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKCarlson-1.jpg Carlson Contributed by Gregg Cross Cross https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKCross-1.jpg Cross Contributed by Gregg Cross Gerhardt https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKGerhardt-1.jpg Gerhardt Contributed by Gregg Cross Jacobson https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKJacobson-1.jpg Jacobson Contributed by Gregg Cross Margioras https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKMargioras-1.jpg Margioras Contributed by Gregg Cross Osborne https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKOsborne-1.jpg Osborne Contributed by Gregg Cross McGuire Carroll https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKMcGuire-1.jpg McGuire Carroll Contributed by Gregg Cross Agnor https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_CMYKAgnor-1.jpg Agnor Contributed by Gregg Cross

Ceremony to be held Dec. 4

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Bios courtesy of Gregg Cross

Bios courtesy of Gregg Cross