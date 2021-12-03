Xenia loses home opener

XENIA — Tippecanoe defeated Xenia 68-58 on Friday in the Bucs’ home opener at Xenia High School.

Kellan Starks led Xenia with 14 points. Damien Weaver scored 11.

The game was tied at 40 with exactly four minutes left in the third quarter when Tippecanoe went on a 9-0 run over the next two-plus minutes to take advantage.

A 4-0 run to start the fourth quarter opened up a 16-point lead for Tipp, it’s largest of the game.

Xenia closed the gap to 60-51 with just under four minutes remaining but did not pull closer.

Tippecanoe led 34-30 at halftime. Six made three-pointers for Xenia in the half let the score remain close, with Nate Fellie knocking down three.

The scheduled start of the game was delayed by more than an hour due to Tippecanoe arriving late before the start of the freshman contest, pushing back both it and the reserve games.

The Xenia Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was introduced in between the reserve and varsity games on Friday. The 15 individuals and three teams will be inducted during a ceremony to be held on Saturday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center beginning at 4 p.m. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYKDSC_0137crop.jpg The Xenia Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was introduced in between the reserve and varsity games on Friday. The 15 individuals and three teams will be inducted during a ceremony to be held on Saturday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center beginning at 4 p.m. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia junior Damien Weaver (3) cuts through the Tippecanoe defense in route to a layup in the first half of Friday’s home opener. Tippecanoe defeated Xenia 68-58. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYKDSC_0176crop.jpg Xenia junior Damien Weaver (3) cuts through the Tippecanoe defense in route to a layup in the first half of Friday’s home opener. Tippecanoe defeated Xenia 68-58. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Getting out on the fast break, Xenia junior Ayden Rose (1) scores the first two points of the game for Xenia. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYKDSC_0158crop.jpg Getting out on the fast break, Xenia junior Ayden Rose (1) scores the first two points of the game for Xenia. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Taking the ball up the floor for Xenia is junior Damien Weaver. He scored 11 points in the game. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYKDSC_0172crop.jpg Taking the ball up the floor for Xenia is junior Damien Weaver. He scored 11 points in the game. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Friday scores Legacy Christian 60, Jefferson 12 Bellbrook 69, Eaton 49 Yellow Springs 55, Dayton Christian 50 Catholic Central 65, Cedarville 50 Greeneview 50, Greenon 44

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.