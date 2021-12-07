‘Creek seeks new football coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School is actively searching for a new varsity football coach, according to a press release from the school on Tuesday.

Nic Black resigned from the position, according to Beavercreek Athletic Director Brad Pompos.

“Our student-athletes have heart, dedication, and talent. We hope to find the right person who sees the great in our students, athletes, as well as the Beavercreek community,” Pompos said in the release.

Black was hired in 2014 and went 26-55 in eight seasons with a 7-32 record in Greater Western Ohio Conference play, finishing as high as third in 2015, when the Beavers went 7-3 overall. Beavercreek went 6-4 in 2017, starting out 5-0.

Interested candidates for this position must apply online at the Dayton Area School Consortium, www.applitrack.com/dayton.onlineapp/.