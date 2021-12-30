Legacy has strong GMVWA showing

XENIA — Legacy Christian finished in second-place at the two-day Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament.

The Knights scored 253.5 points to finish only behind Graham among all 55 schools competing, which combines both the small and large school categories.

The Knights had nine competitors qualify on Monday for semifinals held on Tuesday, with four winning their weight class championship.

Dillon Campbell won the 120-pound weight class, with Camron Lacure doing the same at 138, Gavin Brown at 150 and Nick Alvarez at 165 doing the same.

Four other wrestlers won third-place for the Knights, including Eli Campbell at 113, Logan Attisano at 126, Brayden Brown at 132 and Ethan Cooper at 157. Boede Campbell rounded out the major scoring with a sixth-place result at 144.

The four individual champions for the 14 weight classes also ranked second among all schools behind Graham which had seven.

Greene County results

Three other local athletes placed in their respecitve weight classes at the event.

Bellbrook’s Nick DeVol finished in seventh-place at 138 pounds to help the Golden Eagles score 15 team points.

Greeneview’s Ashtan Hendricks placed in fifth at 132. The Rams as a group had 38 points.

Xenia’s Jamell Smith at 215 finished in third-place, only losing to the eventual tournament champion. The 55 team points for the Bucs ranked second in the county.

Fairborn also scored 28 points. Jeremy Sanchez advanced the furthest into the quarterfinals at 215.

The Legacy Christian wrestling team excelled at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament on Monday and Tuesday held at Vandalia Butler High School. The Knights finished second overall in the 50-plus team field. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYKIMG_6182.jpg The Legacy Christian wrestling team excelled at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament on Monday and Tuesday held at Vandalia Butler High School. The Knights finished second overall in the 50-plus team field. Photo submitted by Legacy Christian Academy Jamell Smith (right) of Xenia competes in his third-place match at 215 pounds against Bryce Bennett of Miami Trace. Smith won the match by a 3-2 decision. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYK_DSC4453-finalscrop.jpg Jamell Smith (right) of Xenia competes in his third-place match at 215 pounds against Bryce Bennett of Miami Trace. Smith won the match by a 3-2 decision. Photo submitted by Karen Clark Gavin Brown (left) of Legacy Christian was the champion at 150 pounds. He defeated Eli Jacks of Graham by a 13-3 major decision in his finals match. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYK_DSC4367crop.jpg Gavin Brown (left) of Legacy Christian was the champion at 150 pounds. He defeated Eli Jacks of Graham by a 13-3 major decision in his finals match. Photo submitted by Karen Clark Winning the 120-pound weight class, Legacy Christian’s Dillon Campbell (right) beat Miamisburg’s Jayden Cochran by pinfall. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYK_DSC4285-120finalsacrop.jpg Winning the 120-pound weight class, Legacy Christian’s Dillon Campbell (right) beat Miamisburg’s Jayden Cochran by pinfall. Photo submitted by Karen Clark Nick DeVol (left) of Bellbrook competes here against Joey Love of Butler. DeVol took home seventh-place at 138 pounds by defeating Hutner Isaacs of Walton-Verona via pinfall. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYK_DSC4065-vsButleracrop.jpg Nick DeVol (left) of Bellbrook competes here against Joey Love of Butler. DeVol took home seventh-place at 138 pounds by defeating Hutner Isaacs of Walton-Verona via pinfall. Photo submitted by Karen Clark

Knights have four individual champions at event

