Xenia updates girls basketball schedule

Xenia High School has announced a revised schedule for its girls basketball team, per a post on its athletics Twitter account.

Five Lady Bucs games this season have been postponed, including its last three which included a scheduled trip to Fairborn on Wednesday.

To accomodate placement of unplayed MVL games, a non-league contest against Legacy Christian originally scheduled for Jan. 31 has been removed. A new date it could be played on is still under consideration, according to Legacy Christian athletic director Bev Moser.

The following is the revised Lady Bucs schedule:

Jan. 8 — West Carrollton (Away)

Jan. 12 — Tippecanoe (Home)

Jan. 15 — Troy (Away)

Jan. 17 — Butler (Home)

Jan. 19 — Piqua (Away)

Jan. 20 — West Carrollton (Home)

Jan. 22 — Sidney (Home)

Jan. 24 — Tippecanoe (Away)

Jan. 26 — Greenville (Home)

Jan. 29 — Stebbins (Away)

Jan. 31 — Fairborn (Away)

Feb. 2 — Butler (Away)

Feb. 5 — Fairborn (Home)