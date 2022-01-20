Horney signs with Mount Union

CEDARVILLE — Ciara Horney signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Mount Union on Saturday.

Horney, a senior at Cedarville High School and the Greene County Career Center, has played basketball since third grade and is also a member of the Ohio Stars AAU team.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Horney was second on Cedarville in scoring this season in averaging 10.6 points per game while also pulling in 5.1 rebounds.

She plans to study exercise science at Mount Union with the goal of a doctorate in physical therapy.

Horney said she is thankful to all of her coaches and teammates throughout the years, which all had a hand in developing her as an athlete and person.