Xenia falls on Senior Night

XENIA — Xenia and Piqua were competitive in three of the quarters played during Tuesday’s Senior Night game.

A rough second quarter was the deciding factor in the Bucs downfall.

Piqua put a sour end to the celebratory festivities with a 58-38 MVL win over Xenia.

The Bucs led 10-9 late in the first quarter, which saw the team’s trade the lead four times. A driving layup in the final second gave the Indians a lead it would not relinquish.

After consecutive field goals extended Piqua’s lead to five in the opening minute of the second, Nate Fellie drained a three to pull Xenia back within two.

It would turn out to be the Bucs’ final points of the half, as Piqua went on a 17-0 run in the final 4:43 of the half in what decided the game.

Xenia senior Alex Erhsam was honored on the court before the game alongside senior cheerleader Makaiya Stark. Erhsam scored seven points which all came in the second half.

Damien Weaver led Xenia (5-10, 5-6) in scoring with 12 points, with Alijah Withers adding eight.

Piqua (7-7, 6-4) was led by Dre’sean Roberts’ 16 points to lead all scorers, and Tanner Kemp hit four-three pointers.

Xenia drew as close as 15 on several occasions in the second half in utilizing full court pressure, but Piqua responded with patience on offense until it found shots it wanted to push the lead back ahead.

Xenia next prepares to travel to Sidney on Friday. Xenia won the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season.

Xenia sophomore Alijah Withers (4) floats in the lane on a shot attempt in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game. Xenia fell to Piqua 58-38. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/01/web1_CMYKDSC_0020.jpg Xenia sophomore Alijah Withers (4) floats in the lane on a shot attempt in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game. Xenia fell to Piqua 58-38. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News A pair of seniors were honored in Alex Erhsam for boys basketball and cheerleader Makaiya Stark on Tuesday as a part of Senior Night. Alex Erhsam was flanked by Lee Erhsam, Donna Hankins and Tommy Ehrsam. Makaiya Stark was joined by Rocky Stark and Betty Caldwell. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/01/web1_CMYKDSC_0006crop-1.jpg A pair of seniors were honored in Alex Erhsam for boys basketball and cheerleader Makaiya Stark on Tuesday as a part of Senior Night. Alex Erhsam was flanked by Lee Erhsam, Donna Hankins and Tommy Ehrsam. Makaiya Stark was joined by Rocky Stark and Betty Caldwell. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia junior Ayden Rose (1) looks for separation from the Piqua defender during the second half of Tuesday’s home game. Rose scored four points against the Indians. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/01/web1_CMYKDSC_0031crop-2.jpg Xenia junior Ayden Rose (1) looks for separation from the Piqua defender during the second half of Tuesday’s home game. Rose scored four points against the Indians. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News After receiving a behind the back pass in the lane from Damien Weaver, going up and being fouled in the lane for Xenia is senior Alex Erhsam (14). Erhsam hit one of the two free throws on his way to scoring seven points. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/01/web1_CMYKDSC_0044crop.jpg After receiving a behind the back pass in the lane from Damien Weaver, going up and being fouled in the lane for Xenia is senior Alex Erhsam (14). Erhsam hit one of the two free throws on his way to scoring seven points. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Big second quarter leads Piqua to victory

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES Legacy Christian 48, Middletown Christian 42 Greeneview 48, Madison Plains 34 Centerville 73, Beavercreek 46 Troy 47, Fairborn 45 Bellbrook 64, Franklin 52

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.