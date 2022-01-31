LCA hires Hershner as baseball coach

Legacy Christian Academy has announced the hiring of Shawn Hershner as its new baseball head coach.

Hershner is a Lebanon High School alum who is currently the equipment manager and board member of Waynesville Youth Football & Cheerleading. He is also an active duty member of the Ohio Army National Guard where he has the rank of Sergeant First Class as an Operations and Training NCO.

”I am extremely excited for this opportunity to be the next Head Varsity Baseball Coach at LCA,” Hershner said in a statement. “My staff and I will give everything we can to the student-athletes of our program. To help in the growth as students, athletes, and their faith. We will foster a program of integrity, hard work, and a winning mindset. While also help grow and supporting them as young adults and achieve their dreams and aspirations in whatever they set out to do. I am not here to baseball team, I am here to build a program of excellence for teams and years to come. We will achieve all of this by hard work, preparation, faith in God, and One Team, One Family mentality.”

Hershner takes the place of former head coach Scott Pickens.

Hershner

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

