Greene County scheduling updates

XENIA — The snow and ice which came into the area Thursday brought upon many cancellations to local sports schedules.

Here are updates on how Greene County schools have been affected.

Beavercreek

Middle school girls basketball games canceled on Thursday will not be made up.

The swimming and diving meet at Fairmont scheduled for Friday was canceled.

Wrestling competing at the state duals at Cincinnati Moeller were postponed from Friday to Sunday at 1 p.m. Reserve wrestling on Saturday at Little Miami is canceled.

Boys basketball’s home game against Miamisburg and hockey hosting Cincinnati Elder on Friday were both postponed. The basketball game will be made up on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Hockey will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bellbrook

Thursday’s girls basketball Senior Night hosting Waynesville has been moved to Monday with the game beginning at 7:15 p.m.

The swimming team’s SWBL meet in Trotwood was moved from Thursday to Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Boy’s basketball SWBL showdown with Oakwood at home on Friday has been moved to Feb. 14.

Cedarville

Boys basketball hosting Greenon on Friday was moved to Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. Senior Night activities will also be held.

Fairborn

Girls basketball will host West Carrollton (from Thursday) at 12 p.m. Feb. 12.

The boys basketball game at Butler (Friday) has been moved to Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview

The boys basketball game at Southeastern was postponed. The game is now scheduled for Wednesday and will be reserve and varsity only.

Ninth-grade basketball at Waynesville scheduled for Saturday is canceled. No makeup date is known.

Swimming meet on Friday was canceled. No makeup date is known.

Saturday’s workout for track and field won’t be held.

The girls basketball game at Triad scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Tuesday.

Legacy Christian

Friday’s boys basketball game at Yellow Springs was postponed until Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The girls basketball game against National Trail on Saturday is canceled and will not be made up.

Xenia

The boys basketball game against Stebbins (Friday) will now take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The girls basketball reserve game on Saturday against Thurgood Marshall has been canceled. The varsity game against Fairborn at 12 p.m. will be played.

Wrestling at the Greenon tournament is moved from Saturday to Feb. 12 at 9 a.m.

The reserve swimming on Saturday meet won’t be held or made up.

Yellow Springs

Boys basketball game against Legacy Christian was moved from Friday to Wednesday.

The girls basketball game against Dayton Christian from Friday does not yet have a makeup date.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

