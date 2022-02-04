Collect all of our Bengals player posters

SHOW US YOUR CINCINNATI GEAR
Cincinnati has made the big game and will face the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.
The Xenia Daily Gazette and Fairborn Daily Herald want to see pictures of you and your Cincinnati spirit!
We will publish your photos in upcoming editions. You also have the opportunity to be randomly selected to win a six-month subscription!
Send photos of yourself, family members, friends, pets and more to sports@xeniagazette.com and tag social media posts to our Facebook and Twitter pages.
XENIA — As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to try and win the franchise’s first championship, you can help decorate your watch parties with collectable full-page posters of your favorite players!
Greene County Dailies will be publishing a dedicated player poster in each edition through the big game against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13. It will start off with the team’s starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, which can be found on page 9.
The posters are able to be published thanks to the generosity of Dot’s Market in Bellbrook as the official sponsor.
“We’re thrilled. This is big for us because we have a lot of Bengals fans at Dot’s including myself,” said Dot’s Market owner Nick Moshos. “We’ve been waiting 34 years for this. This is big stuff. We have all your gameday needs with party trays, chicken, all your craft beer and wine.”
Be sure to get your copies of each poster every day to be able to collect the following players:
Today: QB Joe Burrow
Tuesday: K Evan McPherson
Tuesday: DT D.J. Reader
Wednesday: RB Joe Mixon
Thursday: WR Tee Higgins
Feb. 11: DE Trey Hendrickson
Feb. 12: WR Ja’Marr Chase