Mardis makes history as D-I golfer

XENIA — The first time Brynna Mardis played golf, she shot 128 at Beavercreek Golf Club as a freshman.

But she didn’t get mad.

She got better.

And better.

And better.

Now the holder of most girls golf records, the Xenia High School senior reaped the rewards of all her hard work by signing a National Letter of Intent to attend Cleveland State University and join the golf team.

“I like the city atmosphere,” Mardis said. “I like the coach. I think it’s a good fit athletically. Very grateful for the opportunity.”

After that first round, a college scholarship to a Division-I school seemed unlikely at best. But as Coach Kent Anderson put it, Mardis has a work ethic “second to none.”

“Her ability to bounce back from not being successful. She never put her head down,” Anderson said while becoming emotional. “Always wanted to achieve more and more. She’s one of the best I’ve ever had.”

Case in point: This fall Mardis took a 10 on the first hole at WGC in Xenia. She finished her round at 40. Yeah. That’s good.

In addition to her ability to recover from a bad hole, Mardis — who is believed to be the school’s first D-I girls golfer — holds the school’s nine-hole record (a 34 shot last year at WGC) as well the school record for a road match — a 35 against West Carrollton at Mound Golf Course in Miamisburg. She was also part of a district qualifying undefeated team last year.

“I put in a lot of work,” Mardis said.

Mardis was a leader on that undefeated team, and she thinks she has a good shot at contributing at CSU right away. It’s a smaller team compared to most D-I schools and she should have a shot to travel for road matches.

“I’m really excited for that,” she said. “I think my chances are pretty good.”

She likely would not have said that after the 128.

“Never in a million years I thought I would be in this position,” Mardis said. “Because I was also playing basketball too. I always wanted to play college basketball.”

There is one thing Mardis has yet to accomplish, however. And it will be documented forever as her “senior quote.”

She has never aced a hole.

“Education is important. But getting my first hole-in-one is importanter,” she said.

With her work ethic, it’s likely just a matter of time.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia senior golfer Brynna Mardis signs a National Letter of Intent to attend Cleveland State University. She is pictured with her parents Bryan and Debbie. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/02/web1_IMG_5949.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia senior golfer Brynna Mardis signs a National Letter of Intent to attend Cleveland State University. She is pictured with her parents Bryan and Debbie.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

