Smith wins MBC Player of the Year

XENIA — Yellow Springs and Legacy Christian dominated the all-Metro Buckeye Conference basketball honors released on Tuesday.

Senior Angie Smith of Yellow Springs was named the league’s player of the year. Smith led the league in scoring by averaging 21.3 points per game, nearly twice as much as the No. 2 scorer. She also became the all-time leading scorer for Yellow Springs and continues to add to her total with 1,840 points and counting.

Legacy Christian head coach Mark Combs and Yellow Springs head coach Nick Minnich were co-coaches of the year. The duo shared the league title this season, which for Combs was his fifth consecutive season with at least a share, while Minnich secured the second overall championship for the Bulldogs’ program.

Smith was joined on the first-team by teammates Aaliyah Longshaw and Corinne Totty. Lacey Longshaw was named to the second-team.

LCA’s Frances Park was another first-team selection. Alli Graves, Natalie Strickle, and Caroline Kensinger all were second-team players. Kensinger was also awarded the girl’s Sportsmanship Award.

Andrew Riddle of LCA was first-team boys with Brett Carson and Parker Burke both making the second-team. Tressel Miller won the league’s Sportsmanship Award.

Yellow Springs senior Angie Smith (10) was named the Metro Buckeye Conference’s Player of the Year on Tuesday, while Legacy Christian senior Frances Park (14) received first-team honors. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/02/web1_CMYKDSC_0050_edited.jpg Yellow Springs senior Angie Smith (10) was named the Metro Buckeye Conference’s Player of the Year on Tuesday, while Legacy Christian senior Frances Park (14) received first-team honors. Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

