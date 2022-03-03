Cowen, Duvall, Hanson get district honors

XENIA — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Associated released its All-Southwest District teams on Thursday for boys basketball. Three Greene County athletes received top honors.

Beavercreek senior Adam Duvall was named to the Division I second-team, with Yellow Springs senior DeAndre Cowen being named D-IV second-team and Cedarville senior Hayden Hanson making its third-team.

Duvall was the leading scorer and rebounder in the GWOC during the regular season in averaging 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Also a first-team league pick, he finished the season with a shooting slash line of 51 percent overall from the field, 48 percent from beyond the arc, and 90 percent at the free throw line.

Cowen, also the MBC’s Player of the Year, was the leading shot blocker and second highest scorer in the league. He averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds to go with 3.2 blocks per game.

Hanson was one of the dominant paint players in the OHC. His 86 blocks were more than double than any player in the league. Hanson also averaged 12 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Indians.

Also winning the D-IV Coach of the Year award is Ryan Godlove of Cedarville. Godlove led the Indians to a second consecutive 20-win season and sectional final appearance after turning over an entirely new starting lineup from the previous year’s regional finalist squad.

Being named as D-I Honorable Mentions selections were Gabe Phillips of Beavercreek, and Damien Weaver of Xenia.

Carroll’s Sean McKitrick and Bellbrook’s Gabe Pavlak made the D-II Honorable Mention list.

In D-IV, Drew Koning of Cedarville, as well as Legacy Christian’s Parker Burke and Andrew Riddle were named Honorable Mention.

2021-22 OPWSWA All- Southwest Ohio Boys Basketball Team

Division I

First Team: Gabe Cupps, Centerville, 6’2” Jr., 14.2 ppg., 7.2 apg., Tom House, Centerville, 6’7”, Sr., 15.3 ppg., 3.5 rpg, Rich Rolf, Centerville, 6’7” Sr., 17.4 ppg., 7.0 rpg., Evan Mahaffey, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6’6”, Sr., 16.0 ppg., 7.6 rpg., Nathan Dudukovich, Lakota West, 6’3”, Jr., 25.4 ppg., Lawrent Rice, Huber Hts. Wayne, 6’3” Jr., 20 ppg., 7.6 rpg., 6.4 apg.

Second Team: Logan Woods, Fairfield, 6’4” Sr., 14.4 ppg., 3.9 rpg., Anthony Johnson Kettering Fairmont, 6’0” Sr., 18 ppg, 7 rpg, Ben Southerland, Cincinnati Sycamore, 6’7”, Sr., 16 ppg., Tyler McKinley Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6;9” So., 19.5 ppg., 8.2 rpg., Brady Hardewig, Turpin, 6’1”, Jr., 17 ppg., 6 rpg., Adam Duvall, Beavercreek, 6’7”, Sr., 19.4 ppg., 10.1 rpg.

Third Team: Andrew Harp, Cincinnati Elder, 6’5” Sr., 14.6 ppg., 3.4 apg., Sean Keller, Cincinnati Elder, 5’10” Sr., 15.0 ppg., 3.1 apg., Aboubacar Cisse, Cincinnati Western Hills, 6’5”, Sr., 18.9 ppg., 6.2 apg., 6.7 rpg., Noah Rich, Franklin, 6’5”, Sr., 21.5 ppg., 7.2 rpg., Dasan Doucet, Kettering Fairmont, 6’4” Sr., 15 ppg., 5 rpg., Jaden Swiger, Sidney, 6’2” Sr., 16 ppg., 6.4 rpg.

Player of the Year: Gabe Cupps, Centerville

Coach of the Year: Brook Cupps, Centerville

Honorable Mention: Jackson McGohan, Miamisburg, Nate Paarlberg, Franklin, Emmanuel Deng, Centerville, Ryan Keifer, Centerville, Quinn Hafner, Centerville, DeShawneCrim, Fairfield, Kollin Tolbert, Fairfield, Ray Coney, Fairfield, Owen Bronston, Fairfield, Aamir Rogers, Fairfield, Kam O’Connor, Lebanon, Andrew Cleaver, Lebanon, Joey Cron, Anderson, Drew Novak, Mt. Orab Western Brown, Matt Frye, Mt. Orab Western Brown, Dylan Novak, Mt. Orab Western Brown, Jackson Miller, Mt. Orab Western Brown, Sage Tolentino, Hamilton, William Layfield, Lakota West, JJ Ruffin, Cincinnati LaSalle, Nick Heffron, Cincinnati LaSalle, Roman Severt, Cincinnati LaSalle, Drae Arnold, Cincinnati LaSalle, Cam Cope, Cincinnati LaSalle, RJ. Greer, Springboro, Sam Feldman, Springboro, Colton Hunt, Trenton Edgewood, Jerome White, Springboro, Jay Reynolds, Talawanda, Caleb Allen, Trenton Edgewood, Dale Yauger, Trenton Edgewood, Jesse Thompson, Trenton Edgewood, Peyton Smith, Trenton Edgewood, Kobe Peck, Lakota East, Jack Kronauge, Lakota East, RJ Mukes III, Huber Hts. Wayne. Tristen Vandervort, Vandalia-Butler, Isaiah Myers, Princeton, Rodney Harris, Princeton, Bowen Hardman, Princeton, Riley Woods, Princeton, Mason Young, Harrison, Grant Morse, Harrison, Sam Reynolds, Sidney, Dallin Wilkins, Clayton Northmont, Dre’Sean Roberts, Piqua, Bryson Roberts, Piqua, Noah Davis, Troy, Isaac Phillips, Troy, Micha Johnson, Springfield, Gabe Phillips, Beavercreek, Colin McHale, Turpin, Alexander Parks, Cincinnati Withrow, Michael Johnson Cincinnati Withrow, Tywan Hall, Middletown, Izaiah Day, Middletown, Jayden Bennett, Middletown, Braden Miller, Northwest, Charlie Hall, Cincinnati Sycamore, Robbie Cass, Mount Healthy, JayvounCrittendon, Mount Healthy, De’Antre Griffin, Cincinnati Western Hills, Trey Dennis, West Carrollton, Javen Vaughn, West Carrollton, Donovan Mukes, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, Damien Weaver, Xenia, Alex Morton, Mason, Jaxon Schreiber, Oak Hills, Brayden Bischoff, Little Miami, Luke Sanders, West Clermont, Daniel Georgesen, Kings, JD Moss, Kings, Mike Mussari, Kings, Collin O’Connor New Carlisle Tecumseh, Owen Murray, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, Max Poynter, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, Javion Bostic, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, Louie Semona, Cincinnati St. Xavier, Jonny Vanover, Cincinnati St. Xavier, Caden Zeiner, Goshen, Connor Moore, Goshen, Erich Morgan, Milford

Division II

First Team: Paul McMillan IV, Cincinnati Woodward, 6’3” Sr., 28.1 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 5.3 apg., Jacob Connor, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6;9”, Sr., 16.3 ppg., 8.5 rpg., Will Maxwell, Oakwood, 6’3” Jr., 20.9 ppg, 5 rpg., Jonathan Powell, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 6’3”, So., 17.0 ppg., 4.4 rpg., Danny Austing, Taylor, 6’0”, Sr., 20 ppg., Mason Weisbrodt, Batavia, 6’9” Sr., 22.8 ppg., 9.3 rpg.

Second Team: Ryan Chew Kettering Archbishop Alter, 5’11” Sr., 13.5 ppg., 5.7 apg., Tim Carpenter Trotwood-Madison, 6’4” So., 24 ppg., 10 rpg.,Justin Ackerman New Richmond, 6’4”, Sr., 18 ppg., 6.5 rpg., JaeSean Martin, Cincinnati Hughes, 5’9” Sr., 19.5 ppg., , Kelsie Frye, Cincinnati Woodward, 6’6”, Sr., 7.2 ppg., 8.2 rpg.,Darian Leslie, Dayton Dunbar, 6’0”, Sr., 12.2 ppg.

Third Team: Logan Neu, Hamilton Badin, 6’2”, Sr., 16.3 rpg., 8.1 rpg., Tyler Sinninger, New Richmond, 6’0”, Sr., 17.6 ppg. Dayjuan Anderson, Dayton Ponitz, 6’2”, Jr., 19.4 ppg., Keon Wright, Oakwood, 6’0”, Sr., 17.4 ppg., JT Ferguson, Germantown Valley View, 6’2”, Sr., 17 ppg., 4.5 rpg., Stanley Clyne, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6’4” Jr., 17.6 ppg.

Player of the Year: Paul McMillan IV, Cincinnati Woodward

Coach of the Year: James Holland, Taylor

Honorable Mention: Jude Hooks, Franklin Fenwick, Bailey Temming, Franklin Fenwick, Wes English, Franklin Fenwick, Taylor Haynes, Cincinnati McNicholas, Trey Gardner, Cincinnati McNicholas, Trey Gardner, Cincinnati McNicholas, Langston Lee, Cincinnati Aiken, David DeSalvo Perez, Hamilton Ross, Aidan Brown, Hamilton Ross, Evan Dickey, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, Harry Hilvert, Taylor, Blake Brumbaugh, West Milton Milton-Union. Cooper Brown, West Milton, Milton-Union, Connor Yates, West Milton Milton-Union, Nick Hitchcock, Monroe, Drew Taylor, Monroe, Ramy Ahmed, Eaton, Beau Miller, Eaton, Gavin Garlitz, Tipp City Tippecanoe, Cole Coppock, Tipp City Tippecanoe, Will Svendsen, Cincinnati Wyoming, Lance Grayson, Cincinnati Wyoming, Drew Rooks, Cincinnati Wyoming, Sean McKitrick, Dayton Carroll, Jake Eppley, Oakwood, Cj Wilson, Bellefontaine, Kaden Arn, Benjamin Logan, Josh Mitchell, Waynesville, Antoine Jacobs, Dayton Northridge, Collin Barker, Wilmington, Eric Goddard, St. Paris Graham, Ben Sells, St. Paris Graham, Anthony Ruffolo, Kettering Archbishop Alter, Antwan Peek, Indian Hill, Marvin Good, Cincinnati Hughes, Rashad Beacher, Shroder, Navia Smith, Shroder, Chalfontea Mills, Cincinnati Woodward, Quanny Bostic, Cincinnati Woodward, Gabe Pavlak, Bellbrook, Antaune Allen, Dayton Dunbar, Ronald Smith IV Dayton Thurgood Mashall, Ashton Wolfe, Bethel-Tate, Dontai Pendleton, Middletown Madison, Tyler Murphy, Middletown Madison, Luke Blessing, Wilmington

Division IV

First Team: Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6’5”, Sr., 21 ppg., 6.2 rpg, Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry, 6’3”, Sr., 17.3 ppg.,Parker Davidson, Bradford, 6’3”, Jr., 28.6 ppg., 8.6 rpg., Jacob Pleiman, Botkisn, 6’6”, Sr., 18.2 ppg., 8.5 rpg., Tyler Galluch, Springfield Catholic Central, 6’3”, Jr., 17.3 ppg., 7.0 rpg., Carson Crozier Felicity-Franklin, 6’3”, Sr., 17.4 ppg., 5.6 rpg.

Second Team: Jabari Covington, Cincinnati College Prepatory Academy, 5’11”, So., 24 ppg.,Wilson Suggs, New Madison Tri-Village, 6’1”, Jr., 13 ppg., Braiden Bennington, Ripley, 5’10”, Sr., 13.6 ppg., 4.1 rpg., DeAndre Cowen, Yellow Springs, 6’5”, Sr., 21.5 ppg., 8.5 rpg., Carter Pleiman, Botkins, 6’5”, Jr., 9 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 4.5 apg., Garrett Taulbee Felicity-Franklin, 6’3”, Sr., 11 ppg., 11.1 rpg.

Third Team: ParkerPenrod, Troy Christian, 5’10”, So., 13 ppg., Josh Scantland, New Madison Tri-Village, 6’6”, Sr.., 10 ppg, 8 rpg., Hayden Hanson, Cedarville, 6’9”, Sr., 12 ppg., 9.2 rpg., 4.1 bpg., Caleb Maurer, Fort Loramie, 6’0”, Jr., 12.9 ppg., Chandler Peters, Pleasant Hill Newton, 5’9”, Sr.., 21.3 ppg., Justus Channels, Emmanuel Christian, 6’1”, Sr., 19 ppg., 9 rpg.

Co-Player of the Year: Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, Jacob Pleiman, Botkins

Co-Coach of the Year: Ryan Godlove, Cedarville, Jason Thompson, Felicity-Franklin

Honorable Mention: Gabe Fyffe, Ripley, Garrett Stammen, Ansonia, Ky Cool, Pitsburg Franklin Monroe, Andrew Riddle, Xenia Legacy Christian, Ian Galluch, Springfield Central Catholic, Ashton Young, Springfield Catholic Central, Myles Platfoot, Riverside, Justin Chapman, Sidney Lehman Catholic, Jameson Meyer, Botkins, Ty Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie, Dominic Davis, Fairlawn, Jace Mullenhour, Jackson Center, Carson Regula, Jackson Center, Camdyn Reese, Jackson Center, Jasen Carroll, St, Bernard-Elmwood Place, Lucas Day, Troy Christian, Harold Oburn, Pleasant Hill Newton, Blake Coffman, Fayetteville-Perry, Jandon Ankrom, Twin Valley South, Grant Ulrich, Twin Valley South, Jon Shirley, Tri-County North, Logan Flory, Tri-County North, Drew Koning, Cedarville, Parker Burke, Xenia Legacy Christian, Matt Pisano, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Nathan Baker, Felicty-Franklin

Godlove named D-IV Coach of the Year

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

