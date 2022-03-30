Duvall honored as all-state performer

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek senior Adam Duvall is the lone representive from Greene County on the Division I and II All-Ohio basketball teams.

The Malone University commit was selected as a honorable mention player on the D-I list released on Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Duvall was a first-team All-GWOC player this season and also an Academic All-Ohio selection by the OHSBCA. He finished in the top two for both scoring and rebounding within the league. Across all divisions, he finished second in the state in made free throw percentage at 90 percent (90-for-100), according to OHSBCA data released on Tuesday.

2022 Division I Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Players of the Year: Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln; Gabe Cupps, Centerville

Coach of the Year: Brook Cupps, Centerville

First Team

Gabe Cupps, Centerville, 6-2, jr., 14.2 (points per game); Tom House, Centerville, 6-7, sr., 15.3; Rich Rolf, Centerville, 6-7, sr., 17.4; Evan Mahaffey, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Elmore James IV, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-2, sr., 24.2; Michael Bova, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-2, sr., 19.4; Drey Carter, Westerville South, 6-8, sr., 17.8; Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-10, sr., 21.0; Devin Royal, Pickerington Central, 6-6, jr., 19.6; Sean Craig, Sylvania Northview, 6-7, sr., 28.2; Zack Oddo, Green, 6-6, sr., 16.3.

Second Team

Nathan Dudukovich, Lakota West, 6-3, jr., 25.4; Lawrent Rice, Huber Hts. Wayne, 6-3, jr., 20.0; Daniel Young, Shaker Heights, 6-2. sr., 26.3; Jamal Sumlin, Cleveland Rhodes, 6-3, sr., 23.5; Aden Gregory, Grafton Midview, 6-5, sr., 22.5; T.C. Molk, Dover, 6-1, sr., 21.1; Ajay Sheldon, Dublin Coffman, 6-1, sr., 22.5; Max Roth, Findlay, 6-1, sr., 19.9; Luke Denbow, Ashland, 6-1, sr., 28.4; Khalil Luster, Lima Senior, 5-6, sr., 15.2.

Third Team

Hayden Nahra, Mayfield Village Mayfield, 6-6, Sr., 17.5; Ray Ellington, Westlake, 6-3, Sr., 24.8; Quinn Corna, Upper Arlington, 6-3, sr., 19.8; Cooper Davis, Olentangy Liberty, 6-4, sr., 20.1; Elijah Barker, Hoover, 6-5, sr., 14.1; Jahlil Graham, McKinley, 5-11, jr.; 14.8; Anthony McCarthy, Twinsburg, 6-4, sr., 24.2; Rico Pickett, Walsh Jesuit, 6-1, sr., 19.2; Caleb Laurich, Copley, 6-7, sr., 16.8; Jonas Nichols, Hoban, 6-3, so., 15.2.

Special Mention

Camden Horning, Lake, 6-1, sr., 15.1.; Tyirq Ivory, Warren Harding, 6-0, sr., 23.3; Brayden Hamilton, Brunswick, 6-5, sr., 19.4; Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley, 6-3, so., 17.2; Jesse Burris, Delaware, 6-4, so., 19.7; Derrick James, Canal Winchester, 5-9, sr., 18.5; Chase Walker, St. Charles, 6-8, jr., 18.3; C.J. Hornbeak, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, 6-2, jr., 18.9; Kannon Klusmeyer, Perrysburg, 6-5, sr., 12.7; Antoine West, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, fr., 16.0; 12.7; Tegan Myers, Logan, 6-2, Sr., 15.4; Trey DePietro, Boardman, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Isaac Mayle, Zanesville, 6-1, sr. 12.5; Ayden Hall, Dover, 6-3, sr., 14.4.

Honorable Mention

Brent Moss, Lima Senior, 6-6, sr., 12.8; Kasey Hunt, Sylvania Northview, 6-4, sr., 15.1; Ayden Carter, Fremont Ross, 6-3, jr., 20.1; Jake Bishop, Findlay, 5-11, jr. 17.9; Jayden Jeffries, Mansfield Madison, 6-4, jr., 17.8; Stone Edwards, Toledo Start, 6-4, jr., 17.9; Grayson Steury, Ashland, 6-2, sr., 18.6; Solomon Callaghan, Wadsworth, 6-1, jr., 18.0; Drew Dossi, Wooster, 6-1, sr., 17.9 Tavion Pride, Aurora, 6-3, sr., 15.1; Matt Spatny, Medina, 6-4, sr., 12.4; Micah McKee, Wooster, 6-5, sr., 16.3; Kevin James, Massillon Jackson, 6-4, sr., 12.8; Diego Allen, Alliance, 6-6, jr., 13.5; Ja’Corey Lipkins, Canton GlenOak, 6-0, so., 15.4; Tra’Sean Foster, Canton McKinley, 6-2, jr., 12.9; Tanner Ware, North Canton Hoover, 6-6, sr., 12.9; Chance Casenhiser, Uniontown Lake, 6-0, so., 14.6; Trey Martin, Green, 6-2, sr., 12.4; Ardell Banks, Massillon Washington, 6-2, jr., 15.4; Tony Fox, Barberton, 6-2, sr., 22.3; Logan Woods, Fairfield, 6-4, sr., 14.4; Anthony Johnson Kettering Fairmont, 6-0, sr., 18; Ben Southerland, Cincinnati Sycamore, 6-7, sr., 16.0; Tyler McKinley Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6-9, so., 19.5; Brady Hardewig, Turpin, 6-1, jr., 17.0; Adam Duvall, Beavercreek, 6-7, sr., 19.4; Grant Burkholder, Newark, 5-10, jr., 15.7; Ryan Nutter, Dublin Jerome, 6-3, jr., 10.7; Jerry Saunders, Pickerington North, 6-1, sr., 14.7; Javan Simmons, Gahanna, 6-7, sr., 12.5; John Peter Dragas, Madison, 6-1, so., 28.3; Clayton Cunningham, Euclid, 5-11, sr., 23.5; Rayquan Thompson, Solon, 6-0, jr., 19.7; Dave Miller, Maple Heights, 6-2, sr., 22.1; Sean Collins, Mentor, 6-6, Sr., 15.0; Antwone Woolfolk, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-8, sr., 10.7; Ryan Walsh, Elyria, 6-0, jr., 20.3.

Beavercreek senior Adam Duvall https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/03/web1_CMYKDSC_0004_mug.jpg Beavercreek senior Adam Duvall

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

