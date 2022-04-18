Bellbrook rules Xenia middle school invitational

XENIA — Bellbrook dominated the Xenia Middle School Invitational at Doug Adams Stadium Thursday.

The Golden Eagles won nine girls events and five boys events, the most of any of the nine teams entered. Seventh grader Georgia Beeghly won three events including the 400 dash in 1:05.58, the 800 run in 2:38.15, and the 1,600 run in 5:48.27. Eighth grader Allison Hollis won the 100 hurdles in 18.69 and the 200 hurdles in 34.20.

Eighth grader Sammi Ashton set a personal record in winning the high jump at 4 feet, 7 inches. That height would have been a regional qualifying effort as the third best in the Division II Southwest District high school meet at Piqua last season. Eighth grader Ainsley Gregory was third in the high jump at 4 feet, 5 inches.

The 400 relay (56.95) and 3,200 relay teams (11:24.02) won their races, and Nina Weinstein cleared 7 feet to win the pole vault. Teammate Natasha Leghart (6 feet, 6 inches) was second while also finishing third in the discus with a throw of 59 feet, 4 inches. Seventh grader Olive Varvel was second in the 1,600 run in 6:08.30 and third in the 800 run in 2:49.97.

For the Bellbrook boys, Eighth grader Anthony Boyd won the 100 dash in 12.15, while fellow eighth grader Vincent Epifano was second in 12.31. Eighth grader Noah Barrios won the 200 dash in 25.41 while Boyd (25.82) was third. Barrios was also first in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches, while eighth grader Thomas Shore (4 feet, 8 inches) was third. The 400 relay team was first in 49.47, while Epifano won the long jump at 18 feet, 9.5 inches.

Eighth grader Lucas Henley was third in the 800 (2:28.14) and the 1,600 (5:25.41). Shore was second in the 110 hurdles in 20.17 and second in the shot put at 35 feet, 4 inches. Eighth grader Josiah Wolverton was second in the pole vault at 8 feet, 3 inches. Eighth grader Josiah Hamilton was third in the 200 hurdles in 32.05.

Here are the rest of the top three finishers from Greene County teams in the order the events were run.

The Beavercreek girls 3,200 relay team was second in 11:41.45, while Baker Middle School was third in 12:14.99. Baker’s boys won the 3,200 in 10:06.69, while Beavercreek was third in 10:41.11.

Beavercreek eighth grader Robert Climie won the 110 hurdles in 20.16.

Warner eighth grader Shawn Fishwick was third in the 100 in 12.51.

Beavercreek eighth grader Camille Clark was third in the 1,600 in 6:24.03.

Warner’s girls were third in the 400 relay in 58.40, while the boys were second in 50.37.

Legacy eighth grader Anna Sweeney was second in the 400 in 1:05.73, while Legacy eighth grader Isaac Crawford was second in the boys 400 in 1:00.41. Beavercreek eighth grader Alexander Edem was third in 1:01.18.

Warner’s girls were second in the 800 relay in 2:05.75, while the Legacy girls were third in 2:09.27. Warner’s boys won the 800 relay in 1:48.72, while Baker was third in 1:51.29.

Baker seventh grader Calais Sinclair was third in the 200 hurdles in 34.94.

Baker eighth grader Logan Schlieman was second in the 200 hurdles in 30.54.

Baker’s girls won the 1,600 relay in 4:47.69, while Beavercreek was third in 5:06.74. Baker’s boys won the 1,600 relay in 4:14.19, while Legacy was third in 4:29.86.

Baker eighth grader Matthew Wardle was second in the high jump clearing 5 feet.

Baker seventh grader Brooklyn Kimball won the girls long jump at 14 feet, 10 inches, while Baker eighth grader Dayshia Roberts was third at 14 feet, 7 inches. Warner eighth grader Audrey Austin was third at 13 feet, 4 inches.

Fishwick was second in the long jump at 18 feet, 8.5 inches, while Warner eighth grader Otis Boyette was third at 17 feet, 3 inches.

Baker eighth grader Lamaya Damigo was third in the girls discus at 59 feet, 9 inches.

Warner eighth grader Cecil Piner won the boys discus at 111 feet, 8 inches, while classmate Tommy Ehrsam was second at 93 feet, 4 inches.

Damigo was second in the shot put at 29 feet, 10.25 inches.

Piner won the shot put at 44 feet, 1 inch, while Baker eighth grader Stephen Dunn was third at 34 feet, 5.75 inches.

Beavercreek seventh grader Harper Vega was third in the girls pole vault at 5 feet.

Warner eighth grader John Collins won the pole vault at 8 feet, 3 inches.