Beavercreek wins Greene County meet

JAMESTOWN — A record fell and youth and experience both shined in the one time all of Greene County comes together.

The annual Greene County Track and Field Championships made its way to Greeneview High School on Thursday and was greeted by one of the first warm and sunny days experienced this spring.

“You know, it’s a privilege honestly,” Greeneview coach Tim Aronhalt said. “They’ve been rotating and this is our turn. It’s great. Everyone brings some competition in and we got to be ready for it. It’s fun.”

Beavercreek shined in the boys and girls competitions as the champions of both. Bellbrook, Cedarville and Greeneview finished in the top-four for both boys and girls.

Long time record falls

The first boys track race of the evening set off fireworks at the start of the event for the home school.

The 4 x 800 meter relay team of Sam Powers, Noah Sylvester, Max Powers and Zeke Powers smashed the 40-year school record in the race by finishing in 8:14.82.

“These guys have been working toward this for really four years,” Aronhalt said. “… Dean {Mulligan] was down there to keep them on track on the quarters and I was down there letting them know how close they were to their marks.”

The group beat the previous time by more than seven seconds. It also improved upon its time from a race ran just a week prior by roughly 22 seconds.

As each runner in the group passed off the baton, the runners and coaches cheered one another on as split times were announced. Multiple times someone could be heard exclaiming, “we’re on pace.”

“It’s a home meet and the Greene County meet and we said let’s break the record,” Zeke Powers said. “It was fun to do that with my teammates.”

He also said the group has been working on the math on many Saturday runs to work out times needed by each member of the group to reach the milestone.

Ellerbe fastest in county

Beavercreek freshman Kaden Ellerbe showed off his jets as he claimed the title of the fastest runner in Greene County.

Ellerbe won the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.64 to hold off Greeneview’s Craig Finley by .17 seconds.

He said the key part he focused on was getting a good jump off the starting block.

“I talk to myself in my head a lot as motivation,” he said. “…Then I’m actually thinking of my time. I’m really excited to win that first race.”

Ellerbe wanted to finish in the 11.5 range, but said it leaves more motivation to think about as his next goal.

He also finished second in the 200 and fifth in the 400.

Near photo finish

Zeke Powers after being a part of the record setting race also prevailed in the most exciting one of the night.

In the 400-meter dash, it was truly a dash down the final stretch as Cedarville’s Drew Mason and Beavercreek’s Lance Caswell both had a step lead into the final 50 meters. Thrusting with everything left in the tank, Zeke Powers powered away of both and won the race by .1 seconds in 52.92.

“I was thinking I knew we were a few points behind Beavercreek and I had to give it all I have,” he said. “And it worked out in my favor.”

He said the team mindset was all that occurred to him in the moment in wanting to see he and his teammates win the meet.

Mason wound up second and Caswell third. All three finished the race within .11 seconds of one another.

Final Results

Girls

Place-Team-Points

1. Beavercreek – 164

2. Bellbrook – 131

3. Cedarville – 96

4. Greeneview – 92

5. Xenia – 51

6. Yellow Springs – 44

7. Legacy Christian – 35

8. Fairborn – 25

3200 Relay

1. Cedarville – 10:57.91; 2. Bellbrook – 11.51.02; 3. Greeneview – 12:30.88

100 Hurdles

1. Laney Hines, Greeneview – 16.22; 2. Emily Crane, Bellbrook – 17.94; 3. Jayne Retter, Beavercreek – 18.19

100 Dash

1. Hannah Finley, Greeneview – 13.29; 2. Corinne Fleck, Bellbrook – 13.47; 3. Chloe Trimmer, Beavercreek – 13.74

800 Relay

1. Beavercreek – 1:52.55; 2. Bellbrook – 1:55.79; 3. Cedarville – 1:56.81

1600 Run

1. Cheyan Sundell-Turner, Yellow Springs – 5:44.52; 2. Rauni Turner, Beavercreek – 5:46.33; 3. Ellen Khong, Bellbrook – 5:55.73

400 Relay

1. Greeneview – 52.03; 2. Beavercreek – 52.93; 3. Cedarville – 57.95

400 Dash

1. Maddy Merritt, Legacy Christian – 59.55; 2. Chloe Trimmer, Beavercreek – 1:03.23; 3. Molly Mossing, Cedarville – 1:07.11

300 Hurdles

1. Laney Hines, Greeneview – 52.60; 2. Caroline Hamilton, Legacy Christian – 53.91; 3. Jayne Retter, Beavercreek – 57.03

800 Run

1. Aleena Cook, Cedarville – 2:30.59; 2. Emily Crane, Bellbrook – 2:30.85; 3. Rachel Tarwater, Cedarville – 2:38.05

200 Dash

1. Maddy Merritt, Legacy Christian – 26.87; 2. Hannah Finley, Greeneview – 27.98; 3. Chloe Trimmer, Beavercreek – 28.22

3200 Run

1. Cheyanne Sundell-Turner, Yellow Springs – 12:36.05; 2. Ellen Khone, Bellbrook – 13:16.44; 3. Elise Hempstead, Beavercreek – 13:38.67

1600 Relay

1. Beavercreek – 4:28.50; 2. Cedarville – 4:31.08; 3. Greeneview – 4:45.89

High Jump

1. Lorelai Wolverton, Bellbrook – 4’ 11”; 2. Monica Hodges, Bellbrook – 4’ 8”; 3. Molly Mossing, Cedarville – 4’ 6”

Long Jump

1. Laney Hines, Greeneview – 16’11”; 2. Tianna Johnson, Beavercreek – 15’ 7 1/4”; 3. Corinne Fleck, Bellbrook – 15’ 2 1/4”

Discus

1. Kennedy Lucas, Xenia – 110’ 10”; 2. Sahijah Alston, Beavercreek – 93’ 5”; 3. Zoe Evans, Cedarville – 89’ 5”

Shot Put

1. Sahijah Alston, Beavercreek – 32’ 7 1/2”; 2. Kennedy Lucas, Xenia – 32’ 3 1/2”; 3. Reagan Howdyshell, Cedarville – 31’ 6”

Pole Vault

1. Anna Marchiny, Beavercreek – 9’ 0”; 2. Cate Lensch, Bellbrook – 8’ 6”; 3. Kirsten Thomas, Bellbrook – 8’ 6”

Boys

Place-Team-Points

1. Beavercreek – 162

2. Greeneview – 157

3. Bellbrook – 107

4. Cedarville – 98

5. Fairborn – 65

6. Yellow Springs – 39

7. Xenia – 17

8. Legacy Christian – 7

3200 Relay

1. Greeneview – 8:14.82; Cedarville 9:03.50; 3. Bellbrook – 9:06.14

110 Hurdles

1. Isaac Lefeld, Bellbrook – 15.90; 2. Joel Albeitz, Greeneview – 16.14; 3. JT Smith, Fairborn – 19.54

100 Dash

1. Kaden Ellerbe, Beavercreek – 11.64; 2. Craig Finley, Greeneview – 11.81; 3. Matt Paris, Cedarville – 11.92

800 Relay

1. Cedarville – 1:35.44; 2. Beavercreek – 1:37.89; 3. Fairborn – 1:38.90

1600 Run

1. Noah Sylvester, Greeneview – 4:46.33; 2. Mikuya Ford, Bellbrook – 4:54.07; -3. Luke Raters, Beavercreek – 4:58.62

400 Relay

1. Beavercreek – 45.58; 2. Greeneview – 46.33; 3. Fairborn – 46.79

400 Dash

1. Zeke Powers, Greeneview – 52.82; 2. Drew Mason, Cedarville – 52.92; 3. Lance Caswell, Beavercreek – 52.93

300 Hurdles

1. Joel Albeitz, Greeneview – 44.18; 2. Kampbell Newman, Greeneview – 46.13; 3. Braden Wennerstrom, Beavercreek – 47.01

800 Run

1. Caleb Sultan, Cedarville – 2:03.81; 2. Noah Sylvester, Greeneview – 2:07.37; 3. Sam Powers, Greeneview – 2:08.21

200 Dash

1. Owen Countryman, Bellbrook – 23.80; 2. Kaden Ellerbe, Beavercreek – 23.86; 3. Matt Paris, Cedarville – 24.05

3200 Run

1. Ved Patel, Beavercreek – 10:42.32; 2. Mikuya Ford, Bellbrook – 10:42.69; 3. Zach Shore, Bellbrook – 10:45.04

1600 Relay

1. Greeneview – 3:36.58; 2. Cedarville – 3:36.64; 3. Beavercreek – 3:40.22

High Jump

1. William Reichley, Greeneview – 5’ 10”; 2. Owen Countryman, Bellbrook – 5’ 8”; 3. Biniam Upchurch, Greeneview – 5’ 8”

Long Jump

1. Yanne Gilley, Yellow Springs – 19’ 7”; 2. William Reichley, Greeneview – 19’ 1 1/2”; 3. Biniam Upchurch, Greeneview – 19’ 0 1/4”

Discus

1. Jason Leeds, Cedarville 126’ 0”; Lennox Baxter, Beavercreek – 116’ 3”; Neville Allen, Beavercreek – 114 6”

Shot Put

1. JR Costello, Beavercreek – 43’ 11 3/4”; 2. Brandon Mitchell, Beavercreek – 42’ 11 1/2”; 3. Evan Cole, Fairborn – 41’ 1”

Pole Vault

1. Isaac Lefeld, Bellbrook – 13’ 6”; 2. Joseph Hill, Beavercreek – 13’ 0”; 3. Tony Jiovani, Bellbrook – 13’ 0”

By Steven Wright

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

