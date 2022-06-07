Two Beavercreek players named all-state

BEAVERCREEK — Two Beavercreek baseball and softball players were named all-state by coaches on Monday.

Sophomore Haley Ferguson was picked All-Ohio first team by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Ferguson was the Greater Western Ohio Conference triple crown winner in pitching and also had one of the league’s top batting averages at the plate.

She was a second-team selection in 2021 as a freshman.

Senior Sean McCray made All-Ohio second team as named by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

McCray hit .426 for the Beavers this season, driving in 19 runs. He also did not make an error in the outfield. On the mound, he struck out 12 in 10.1 innings pitched.

It was the second straight year a Beavercreek player was selected as Mitchell Roether was an honorable mention pick in 2021.

Beavercreek sophomore Haley Ferguson was named as a first-team all-state player by the OHSFSCA on Monday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_CMYKDSC_0102_edited-1.jpg Beavercreek sophomore Haley Ferguson was named as a first-team all-state player by the OHSFSCA on Monday.

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.