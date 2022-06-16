Fairborn announces newest HOF inductees

FAIRBORN — Four individuals and one team make up the Fairborn Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Jordan Foster, Clayton Mullins, Courtnie Spain and George Winkhouse join the 1979-90 Baker High School wrestling team as the newest members of the Skyhawks’ hall of fame.

Hall of fame activities will take place on the weekend of September 9, centered around Fairborn High School’s home varsity football game against Greenville. A reception for the newest inductees in the Fieldhouse will be held before the game.

JORDAN FOSTER — 2014, Soccer

Jordan Foster was one of the greatest girls’ soccer players for Fairborn soccer. She lettered all four years of her high school career, was a three-time first team GWOC South team member and in her senior year she was chosen first team Miami Valley, the Miami Valley Player of the Year and first team All-State. A two-time MVP for her team, she helped lead the girls’ soccer team her senior year to the second best record in school history and achieved the first and only league title for FHS girls’ soccer. During Foster’s stellar career she set six school records, three of which still presently stand. Jordan went on to play college soccer for Eastern Kentucky University and set records while leading her college team to two straight league championship games. Foster is presently an attorney in a law firm in Dayton.

CLAYTON MULLINS — 2004, Football, Wrestling, Baseball

This Skyhawk was All-Mid-Miami League his last three seasons. He lettered four years in football and three years each in wrestling and baseball. Mullins averaged nearly 18 tackles per game as a junior, earning second-team All Southwest Ohio. He went on to play linebacker at Miami University and in 2007 and was named Miami’s team MVP, first team All-Mid-American Conference and was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year.

COURTNIE SPAIN — 2011, Softball

Courtnie Spain was one of the best pitchers in the history of FHS softball. Spain set many of the school pitching records which still stand, including most career wins, strikeouts and shutouts. She also set several seasonal records for pitching. She helped pitch the softball team to the GWOC championships and District runner-up in 2009. Spain was a three-time All-GWOC team member, second team Miami Valley, and Southwest District Honorable Mention player. As a senior, she was chosen to be a member of the District All-Star team as a pitcher. With all the athletic achievements Courtnie also achieved in her studies as well, becoming a GWOC scholar-athlete. Spain had an accomplished collegiate career pitching four years for Cedarville University. She is in Health Administration at Kettering Health Network in Dayton.

GEORGE WINKHOUSE — 1950-1978, Head Coach Baseball, Assistant Football coach, Head Football coach

Winkhouse was a Fairborn and Baker Flyers baseball coach for 28 years with a 60 percent winning percentage. He coached seven league champions, five sectional champions, three district champions and two regional runner-ups. Winkhouse had twenty years as an assistant football coach and seven years as head football coach at Baker. His career at Fairborn City Schools spanned 42 years as teacher and administrator before retiring in 1992. He was also instrumental in developing Fairborn Little League Baseball. He passed away at age 85 in 2010.

1979-80 BAKER HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING TEAM — Southwest Ohio District Wrestling Tournament Champions

The team of Cliff Chambers, Rich Walko, Gary Obermeyer, Jim Aker, Tom Jarrell, Rodney Moyer, Jack Gossett, Darrell Gros, Chris Moyer, Tony Ford, Scott Obermeyer, David Riggs, Greg Foliano and Ed Huber, and coached by the late Chuck Terwoord was undefeated in dual meets at 8-0. It was ranked No. 1 in Miami Valley Wrestling Coaches Association final poll. The team were Xenia Invitational Tournament Champions, placed third at the Greater Miami Valley Coaches Association 20-team tournament, was Miami Central Conference Champions with four individual champions, four runners-up, two third places and one in fourth out of 13 weight classes. In the postseason, they were Wayne Sectional Champions with three individual champions, one runner-up, two third places and two fourths, Southwest District Champions with Obermeyer and Gossett as individual champions, Riggs and Foliano taking third and all four qualifying for the state tournament. At that state tournament, Gossett placed fourth and Riggs finished in fifth.

Bios courtesy of Craig Moore

Spain https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_CMYKCourtnieSpain.jpg Spain The Baker High School 1979-80 wrestling team will be one of five inductees into the Fairborn Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_CMYKFBHSVarsityWrestling79-80.jpg The Baker High School 1979-80 wrestling team will be one of five inductees into the Fairborn Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022. Winkhouse https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_CMYKGeorge-Winkhouse.jpg Winkhouse Mullins https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_CMYKClaytonMullins.jpeg Mullins Foster https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_CMYKJordanFoster-3-.jpg Foster

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.