Richter named new Cedarville baseball coach

CEDARVILLE — Matt Richter is the new baseball head coach at Cedarville University.

He comes to the Yellow Jackets with more than 20 years of experience as both a player and coach.

Richter has been with the Baseball Factory since 2002 as director of college recruiting, regional scout, and on-field director.

He’s also been the assistant general manager and coach of the Xenia Scouts with Athletes in Action for eight years.

“Matt Richter possesses a diverse baseball background and we are thrilled to bring him on staff as our head coach,” proclaimed Athletic Director Christopher Cross.

“What sets him apart is his passion for discipleship in leading young men to deepen their faith in Jesus Christ. I am excited to see how he impacts the lives of our baseball student-athletes.”

The California native succeeds Mike Manes, who held the position for 15 seasons and decided to pursue another ministry.

“The opportunity to help lead this program as a part of this institution is a generous demonstration of God’s kindness toward me and my family.” said Richter.

“I hope that our players and staff, and the rest of the Cedarville family will ultimately feel the same way.”

While this is his first head coaching position, Richter has been a college assistant coach at three stops – the first two in his home state.

He spent five years at his alma mater, Westmont College, and another season at Azusa Pacific University. More recently, he was an assistant coach at Sinclair Community College in Dayton before the school discontinued its entire athletic program in 2020.

“This is a wonderful gift and responsibility, and it’s a privilege to be able to play and to coach this game at the collegiate level,” Richter said. “We want to respond in gratitude for the opportunities He’s afforded us and want to please Jesus with all of our lives. We’re hungry to get to work and play.”

Richter played baseball for Westmont and was a four-year member of the Warriors’ team as a catcher and two-time team captain.

Matt and his wife Erin, who is a Cedarville University alum, reside in Xenia with their children.

