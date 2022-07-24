Blue Streak Time Trial heads into homestretch

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Military and civilian cyclists gathered July 12 to bike along the 10-mile path around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s flightline in the latest Blue Streak Time Trial.

The monthly bike races, sponsored by the Air Force Marathon Office, start on Skeel Avenue across from the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. The relatively flat course with few turns takes riders past Huffman Prairie, where the Wright brothers learned to fly.

In this latest installment, Johnathan Freter took first place with a time of 19:11, a 31.3 mph pace. Second and third went to Ben Peacock and Michael Greiner with times of 20:12.7 and 20:22.6, respectively.

The last few races have all seen maximum participation with 175 entries.

“Seeing 175 riders register each month is really great,” said Rachael Ferguson, the Air Force Marathon director. “We are very happy that during the summer months, with longer sunlight, we’re able to offer more openings in the Blue Streak Time Trials.”

The 24th Blue Streak campaign continues the second Tuesday each month through September. Upcoming events are set for Aug. 9 and Sept. 13. The season finale will be held Oct. 15, a Saturday.

“Our final race in October will have no limit on the amount of riders, so anyone who wishes to join is able to,” Ferguson said.

Blue Streak is open to all base personnel, the public, and their families. The field features cyclists of all ages and skill levels.

Participants must register at least six days prior to the race and helmets are required for anyone riding a bicycle on base. Sign up at https://register.bluestreaktt.com.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/07/web1_Blue-Streak.jpg