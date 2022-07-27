XCS moving to cashless ticket sales

XENIA — Xenia High School has announced all ticket sales for athletic events will be cashless transactions beginning with the 2022 fall season.

All tickets purchased online may be printed out and presented upon entry. Patrons may also use a QR Code on their cellphones as tickets which will be sent after purchase.

Football tickets will be made available online starting on the Monday prior to a specific week’s home game. All other tickets will go on sale 24 hours prior to the event’s start time.

Tickets may be purchased by going to https://events.ticketspicket.com/home, searching for “Xenia Community Schools” and creating an account on the website upon first usage.

The move to cashless ticket sales does not apply to the concession stands located at Doug Adams Stadium, the Xenia HS Gym and Benner Field House. All will still be accepting cash.

Eight of the 10 Miami Valley League member schools have made the move to all cashless ticket sales.

All Sports Passes go on sale August 4

Four options will be available to attend all Xenia middle and high school athletic events during the 2022-23 school year.

A family pass good for up to four individuals in a household may be purchased for $250. All individual adults are $90 per pass, and a second may be purchased for $60. Those with ages 62 or higher may acquire a “Senior Citizen Pass” for free admission, which may be picked up at the Senior Citizen Center located at the Xenia YMCA.

Passes for any student attending Xenia Community Schoools will be available for $60.

All passes are good for unlimited admission to home sport events at Xenia, but do not include postseason or tournament games which could be held at Xenia facilities.

A ticket order form may be found at www.xeniaathletics.com and can be printed and returned to the XCS athletic office. Check and money orders may be used for payment, but cash will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Nathan Kopp by phone at 937-374-4217.

